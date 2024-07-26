Bulls reportedly have 4-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic on trade block: 5 likely landings spots, including the Knicks and Spurs

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The top players in free agency are all off the board. However, there are still quite a few impact talents available on the trade block. One in particular is Chicago Bulls starting center Nikola Vucevic. The four-time All-Star has two years left on his deal, but NBA insider Marc Stein reports the team is looking to move the 33-year-old this summer as they aim to tank for a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The double-double machine could be a huge addition for a playoff contender looking for a strong rebounder with proven scoring skills. With that in mind, let’s look at five teams that could pursue a Nikola Vucevic trade before the 2024-25 season.

New York Knicks

After Isaiah Hartenstein departed in free agency, the New York Knicks have been on the hunt for a potential replacement. They could go back to starting Mitchell Robinson, but his long injury history could short-circuit their championship hopes next season. That is why he could be included in a deal — along with reserve guard Miles McBride — for Vucevic. Robinson is a better rim protector and offensive rebounder. But Vucevic is levels above as a scorer, is still a good rebounder, and most importantly, stays healthy. Also Read: Best NBA players of all time – Ranking the 20 best NBA players ever

Atlanta Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers

Word around the NBA is the Los Angeles Lakers would like to get a proven center to play alongside Anthony Davis in the frontcourt. They also have put point guard D’Angelo Russell on the trade block. Who knows if the Bulls will get Lonzo Ball back next season? So they desperately need a point guard and more scoring. Flipping Vucevic for Russell and a back-of-the-bench talent to make the money match seems like a fit for both teams. Also Read: 10 best second-round picks in NBA Draft history – Nikola Jokic to Khris Middleton

San Antonio Spurs

Similar to Davis in LA, the San Antonio Spurs would prefer star big Victor Wembanyama play at the four instead of center. Vucevic could save a beating on the Frenchman’s body by being their starting center. He would also be another good veteran to help round out their lineup and improve their chances for a playoff run next season. A deal that sends Chicago Zach Collins and future first-round draft assets may be enough to get a deal done. Also Read: Fathers and sons in the NBA – 10 best-known duos, including Stephen Curry and Dell Curry

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets reportedly want to add more impact players to the roster. The Bulls would like expendable contracts and prospects back in return. That is why sending Nikola Vucevic to Houston for veteran Steven Adams and former first-round pick Jabari Smith Jr. is a possibility. Head coach Ime Udoka could move young star Alperen Sengun to power forward to take away some of the dirty work in the post. So adding the 15-year veteran would be an interesting option. It also makes them better next season. Also Read: NBA MVP predictions 2024-25 – Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid face stiffer competition

Nikola Vucevic Trade Prediction

