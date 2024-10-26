8 takeaways as Los Angeles Dodgers win wild World Series Game 1 against New York Yankees

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Well, that was a very entertaining and thrilling Game 1 of the World Series, wasn’t it? That game had everything: great starting pitching, tense at-bats, some incredible defensive plays, and even a Los Angeles Dodgers fan pulling a reverse Jeffrey Maier. However, the night belonged to Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. He became a postseason legend, hitting a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the tenth against New York Yankees left-handed reliever Nestor Cortes. The Dodgers won 6-3 and are now up 1-0 in the World Series. Here are eight takeaways following a wild ride in Game 1.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman becomes Kirk Gibson

It will go down as one of the greatest World Series moments of all-time. With two outs in the bottom of the tenth and the bases loaded, a hobbled Freddie Freeman was facing Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes, who hasn’t pitched in more than a month due to a flexor strain. The Dodgers were down 3-2 and needed Freeman to come through to keep the game alive. He did more than that — he hit a moonshot of a grand slam to walk it off, 6-3. It was the first-ever walk-off grand slam in World Series history. That walk-off comes 36 years after Kirk Gibson’s famous game-winning home run against Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame closer Dennis Eckersley in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. Click here to watch Freeman’s walk-off grand slam.

New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton won’t stop hitting home runs

Another postseason game, another home run from Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton. With the Yankees down 1-0 in the top of the sixth, the ALCS MVP was facing a two-strike count when he unleashed a monstrous two-run home run off Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty. Stanton has ten hits this postseason — 60% of them have been home runs.

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty was rolling… until one pitch

This was the pitcher the Dodgers were hoping was going to show up. Jack Flaherty was cruising through the first five innings, but things changed in the sixth. After allowing a leadoff single to Juan Soto, and striking out Aaron Judge, Flaherty had an 0-2 count on Giancarlo Stanton, when he left a knuckle-curveball on the inner-half of the plate, which Stanton demolished for a two-run bomb. The Dodgers were concerned about Flaherty as he was nailed for eight earned runs on eight hits in Game 5 of the NLCS against the New York Mets. Flaherty pitched well overall, going 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits, while striking out six. The Dodgers will take that for the rest of the World Series.

Ace Gerrit Cole arrived for the New York Yankees

Heading into Game 1 of the World Series, it’s been an up-and-down postseason for Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Across three starts in the ALDS and ALCS, Cole pitched 16 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on 19 hits and six walks, striking out 12. But, No. 1 starter Cole showed up in Game 1. He went six innings, giving up one run on four hits, and struck out four. More importantly, he didn’t allow a walk. Cole could pitch two more times in the World Series, and if he throws like this, the Yanks will be celebrating the franchise’s 28th championship.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani has eventful first World Series game

The biggest baseball star on the planet finally made his long-awaited World Series debut, and he didn't disappoint. In the bottom of the eighth, Ohtani came oh-so-close to hitting a home run, but settled for a double. He ended up scoring the game-tying run on Mookie Betts' sacrifice fly to make it 2-2. In the bottom of the 10th, Ohtani was up with one out and runners on first and second. He lifted a foul ball to left that outfielder Alex Verdugo made an amazing play on, flipping over the railing to make the catch. Ohtani went 1-for-5 on the night.

Aaron Judge’s postseason woes continue for New York Yankees

It was another rough postseason night at the plate for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. The most-likely AL MVP struck out three times in Game 1 and popped up with the go-ahead run at second in the top of the ninth with two outs. He went 1-for-5 in his first World Series game. It wasn't the start Judge — and the Yankees — were hoping for. The Yanks have made it this far without Judge looking like his MVP-self in the playoffs, could they win the World Series if his struggles continue?

Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen did its job

The Dodgers bullpen was able to hold its own in Game 1 of the World Series. Five relievers combined to give up one run on five hits and three walks, across 4 2/3 innings. Only one reliever didn't allow a baserunner in Alex Vesia, but it was enough. The Yankees pulled ahead in the top of the tenth off Blake Treinen, thanks to stealing three bases off him. However, because of Freeman's heroics, it was all the bullpen needed to do.

What was New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone thinking in the 10th?

