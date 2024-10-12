8 questions facing Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets heading into NLCS

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers will face each other in the NLCS beginning Sunday night in what should be a stellar series. The Mets are looking to continue their magic as the Dodgers seek to continue what seems like their predetermined World Series destiny after signing Shohei Ohtani. Despite their success in the playoffs so far, each team still has concerns heading into the NLCS. We look at eight questions facing the Mets and Dodgers.

Can Mets still continue magical run?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets secured a postseason berth in Game 161 on the last day of the season after Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves to win the first game of the doubleheader. Facing elimination in Game 3 of the Wild Card against the Milwaukee Brewers, Pete Alonso hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning off closer Devin Williams to propel the Mets to a 4-2 win. In Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, Lindor hit a grand slam to put a stamp on the series. Will the Mets' magic continue against the Los Angeles Dodgers? We will have to wait and see.

Will Jeff McNeil be back for the Mets in the NLCS?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former All-Star Jeff McNeil has been absent from the Mets' lineup for a month after fracturing his right wrist on a bunt attempt. Even though he had a down 2024 season, he was hitting well after the All-Star break prior to his injury, batting .289 with a .923 OPS, and seven home runs, according to MLB.com. McNeil will be playing in Arizona Fall League games this weekend. If he's added to the roster, he can be a critical pinch-hitter off the bench, or he can replace a struggling Jose Iglesias in the lineup.

What can the Mets expect from Kodai Senga?

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Kodai Senga made a surprise return to the rotation, starting Game 1 of the NLDS against the Phillies in the Mets' 6-2 win. Senga pitched two innings, giving up one run on Kyle Schwarber's leadoff home run and struck out three. It was a shocking decision as Senga only made one regular season start due to shoulder, calf, and triceps injuries. Senga did touch 97 on his fastball against the Phillies, but it averaged 94.3 mph, down from 95.7 in 2023, according to MLB.com. Will Senga be able to go deeper into a game against a Dodgers lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman? The Mets will need to count on the 2023 All-Star, especially during a grueling seven-game series. If Senga can pitch up to his abilities and give Mets innings, New York's run could easily continue.

How will Mets closer Edwin Diaz hold up?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mets fans face a roller-coaster of emotions when Edwin Diaz is in the game. Diaz blew Game 2 against the Phillies, but then was able to close them out in Game 4 after walking the first two hitters. He had a 16.20 ERA in the NLDS, giving up three earned runs and allowing five baserunners. The Mets' bullpen was an issue during the season, but they're hoping Tylor Megill and David Peterson will be able to bridge innings before getting to Diaz. But which Diaz will show up against Los Angeles? It will definitely be a high-wire act in close games with Diaz on the mound.

What can the Dodgers expect from their starting rotation?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In their five-game NLDS win over the San Diego Padres, the Dodgers deployed three starters: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Jack Flaherty, and Walker Buehler. Yamamoto pitched brilliantly in Game 5, going five shutout innings and giving up only two hits. However, in Game 1, he gave up five earned runs in just three innings. Flaherty gave up four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in Game 2. In Game 3, Buehler was shelled for six earned runs in five innings. Their rotation is hanging on by a thread with all the injuries sustained during the season, including to Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May. How will they fare against a Mets lineup that grinds out at-bats? All three starters will need to pitch at their best for the Dodgers to get back to the World Series.

How healthy is Freddie Freeman?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In the last week of the season, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman suffered a nasty ankle sprain that would usually keep players out a month. However, Freeman has toughed it out. He did have to leave Games 2, 3, and 5 early, and did miss Game 4. In the four games he did play, Freeman slashed .286/.286/.286. He had four hits in 14 at-bats, but none of them were for extra-bases. Will Freeman be able to stay on the field and provide any offense against the Mets? The Dodgers will need him to if they hope to defeat the Mets in the NLCS.

Can Dodgers bullpen continue dominance?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite the starters' struggles, the bullpen has been fantastic so far in the 2024 postseason. The Dodgers shut out the Padres in Game 4 during a bullpen game, and thanks to relievers like Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen, they held San Diego scoreless for 24 consecutive innings. The Dodgers' bullpen will need to remain at its best against a feisty New York Mets lineup.

Will World Series pressure be too much for Dodgers?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images