Top 5 wide receiver trade candidates for Houston Texans after losing Stefon Diggs for season, including Garrett Wilson

The Houston Texans received devastating news on Tuesday, as wide receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Diggs suffered the non-contact injury Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The star receiver, who Houston acquired from the Buffalo Bills, will finish the season with 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for another score.
With Super Bowl aspirations, the Texans will likely seek a wide receiver to fill Diggs’ shoes. Here are five potential trade targets ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline.
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson
The New York Jets have said they don’t plan on trading wide receiver Garrett Wilson, but it’s not a definitive “no.” The Jets are in the midst of another lost season, as they are 2-6 heading into Week 9. Wilson is one of the best young receivers in the league and he and C.J. Stroud would make for a dominant tandem. Houston should consider offering multiple draft picks to test the Jets’ resolve.
New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams
Another New York Jets wide receiver the Texans can target is Mike Williams. The veteran wide receiver only has 11 receptions on the season and no touchdowns but maintains an impressive 14.5 yards per catch. After quarterback Aaron Rodgers criticized him following a Monday Night Football loss, a change of scenery might benefit Williams. While he may not match Diggs’ playmaking ability, his deep-threat capability could help stretch the field.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins
Playing on the franchise tag, Tee Higgins likely won’t remain with Cincinnati beyond 2024. With the Bengals struggling at 3-5, they might accept a mid-round pick rather than lose him for nothing. Higgins could effectively replace Diggs, though his injury history raises concerns. He missed Sunday’s game against Philadelphia with a quad injury.
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton
Darius Slayton represents a solid veteran option available for a Day 3 draft pick. This season, he has recorded 29 catches for 420 receiving yards and one touchdown, averaging 14.5 yards per catch. With the Giants at 3-4, they might welcome draft capital for the reliable receiver who could provide Stroud another steady target.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf
Despite a 4-4 record in a weak NFC West, the Seahawks’ playoff prospects remain dim. Metcalf, who signed a three-year, $72 million deal in 2022, enters his final contract year in 2025. If Seattle looks to rebuild, trading Metcalf could bring valuable draft picks. His addition would give Houston an elite replacement for Diggs.
