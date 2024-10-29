Top 5 wide receiver trade candidates for Houston Texans after losing Stefon Diggs for season, including Garrett Wilson

The Houston Texans received devastating news on Tuesday, as wide receiver Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Diggs suffered the non-contact injury Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The star receiver, who Houston acquired from the Buffalo Bills, will finish the season with 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for another score.

With Super Bowl aspirations, the Texans will likely seek a wide receiver to fill Diggs’ shoes. Here are five potential trade targets ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline.