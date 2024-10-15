Jets reportedly allow Haason Reddick to find new home: 4 likely destinations including the Steelers and Lions

The ongoing odyssey of Haason Reddick’s 2024 has been the weirdest in the NFL this season. After a pair of Pro Bowl seasons in Philadelphia, the talented pass rusher felt he deserved a raise and a new contract. The Eagles, unfortunately, did not share that belief. And after a stalemate, they traded the 30-year-old to the New York Jets.
The hope was that the New Jersey native being close to home and on a playoff contender would change his stance on his contract demands. That wasn’t the case with Gang Green despite a belief he would play out the final year of his contract. Instead, he has sat out the first six weeks of the season.
Related: Check out our NFL offense rankings heading into Week 7
After weeks of frustrations and fines, Haason Reddick will soon be traded for a second time this season. On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that “The New York Jets have given edge rusher Haason Reddick and his representation a short window to seek a trade amid his contract dispute with the team.” We look at four possible landing spots for Reddick in his 12-hour trade window.
Detroit Lions
After losing stud pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson to what could be a season-ending injury, the Detroit Lions are a serious contender for Reddick. Even before Hutchinson’s injury, they were near the middle of the pack in sacks this season. They could use the Pro Bowler now, and potentially in the playoffs to pair up with a returning Hutchinson.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to potential trades for wide receivers for months. However, if they believe they won’t be able to land that impact pass catcher they could pivot to bolstering a pass rush that has not been as dominant as expected this season. Reddick and TJ Watt could be a scary duo in the Steel City.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders have been one of the big surprises in the league this season. Led by rookie Jayden Daniels, they actually sit in first place in the NFC East after Week 6. The organization has the means to make a trade possible. They certainly could feel Reddick might be the missing piece in a surprise playoff run later this year.
Atlanta Falcons
The first-place Atlanta Falcons are dead last in the league in sacks after Week 6. If any team could seriously use Reddick’s services, and now, it’s the dirty birds. The Falcons have the talent to make serious noise in the NFC in the second half. And Reddick would bolster their defense in a way they badly need.
Haason Reddick trade prediction
Reddick is a near-lock to be traded in the next couple of weeks. Considering he previously played in Philadelphia and is now with the New Jersey-based Jets, it’s likely he wants to stay in the region. That is why landing with the Steelers or Commanders before the Nov. 5 trade deadline is a strong probability.