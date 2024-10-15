Jets reportedly allow Haason Reddick to find new home: 4 likely destinations including the Steelers and Lions

The ongoing odyssey of Haason Reddick’s 2024 has been the weirdest in the NFL this season. After a pair of Pro Bowl seasons in Philadelphia, the talented pass rusher felt he deserved a raise and a new contract. The Eagles, unfortunately, did not share that belief. And after a stalemate, they traded the 30-year-old to the New York Jets.

The hope was that the New Jersey native being close to home and on a playoff contender would change his stance on his contract demands. That wasn’t the case with Gang Green despite a belief he would play out the final year of his contract. Instead, he has sat out the first six weeks of the season.

