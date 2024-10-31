Eight Formula 1 drivers who had longest careers, including Lewis Hamilton

There have been many amazing Formula 1 drivers over the years. Thanks to their longevity, they have become legends on the racing circuit. Here are the eight drivers with the longest careers in F1 history.

8. Sebastian Vettel: 16 Years

Sebastian Vettel is one of the finest Formula 1 drivers to ever get behind the wheel, with his 16-year career spanning from 2007 to 2022. From 2010 to 2013, he won four consecutive world championships at Red Bull, making him the youngest quadruple champion. Vettel also had a great run with Ferrari as he narrowly missed out on adding further titles. Prior to Vettel’s retirement, his last stint was pairing up with Aston Martin.

7. Graham Hill: 17 Years

Graham Hill Graham Hill raced in F1 between 1958 and 1975. In 1962, he won world championships with BRM and in 1968 with Lotus. Hill also performed the once-in-a-lifetime "Triple Crown": winning the Indianapolis 500, the Monaco Grand Prix, and 24 Hours of Le Mans. After a severe crash in 1969, he returned to F1 and set up his own team in 1973. Sadly, Hill's career came to a tragic end in a 1975 plane crash, but his legend still lives on with the greats of racing.

6. Jenson Button: 18 Years

Jenson Button had a very long and successful Formula 1 career from 2000 to 2016. Button's outstanding achievements over these 18 years include being crowned the 2009 World Champion with Brawn GP. The British driver raced for a variety of teams, most notably Honda and McLaren, and won 15 Grands Prix during his career.

5. Lewis Hamilton: 18 Years – and counting

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career started in 2007 and is still going strong today, with a switch to Ferrari in 2025. Hamilton has won seven World Championships, making him one of the sport’s most prolific F1 drivers. He has raced for two legendary teams in McLaren and Mercedes. Hamilton has won the most in a career with Mercedes — record wins, podiums, and record pole positions. The British driver has won a total of 103 Grands Prix races.

4. Rubens Barrichello: 19 Years

Rubens Barrichello spent 19 years as a Formula 1 driver, starting in 1993 and completing his last race in 2011. Over his career, he was known for his consistency and dedication, especially while at Ferrari. In his 326 career races, he won 11 times and achieved 68 podiums. Barrichello's rise to glory also includes finishing as runner-up twice in the World Championship in 2002 and 2004. His experience and teamwork made him a respected figure within the sport.

3. Michael Schumacher: 19 Years

Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 career ran from 1991 to 2006 and from 2010 to 2012, spanning 19 years. Schumacher is celebrated for his extraordinary achievements, including winning seven World Championships, making him one of the greatest drivers in the sport’s history.

2. Kimi Räikkönen: 20 Years

Kimi Räikkönen was a Formula 1 driver from 2001 to 2009, then from 2012 to 2021. In the last two decades, he became known as the "Iceman" due to his cold demeanor. Räikkönen's biggest achievement in his career came when he won the 2007 World Championship while driving for Ferrari. He also drove for McLaren and Alfa Romeo, and continually impressed fans with his talent throughout his career.

1. Fernando Alonso: 23 Years – and counting

