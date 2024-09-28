Derrick Rose’s top 5 career moments

Earlier this week, Derrick Rose announced his retirement from the NBA. He played 16 seasons for six different teams, but he is best known for revitalizing the Chicago Bulls’ franchise after he was selected first overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. Despite two devastating leg injuries in his career, Rose never gave up on coming back and was persistent in playing the game he loved. To honor Rose’s career, here are his five best moments.

Game-winner against the Cavaliers in 2015 playoffs

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

In Game 3 of the 2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Rose and the Bulls were in a back-and-forth battle all game long. With the game tied at 96, the former MVP delivered a dagger right through the heart of Cleveland. Rose pulled up from 30 feet and hit a three-pointer off the glass to win the game 99-96 as the Bulls went up 2-1 in the series. Check it out here. He finished the game with 30 points and seven assists. Although the Bulls would lose the series in six games, it was certainly a moment that Bulls fans will never forget.

Rookie of the Year in 2008

Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Rose took the league by storm with his old-school style after the Bulls took him No. 1 overall in 2008. Rose was must-see TV, taking the ball to the basket and not being afraid of contact. Rose ended up winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award. He averaged 17 points and six assists per game. He also led the Bulls to a first-round playoff appearance against the Boston Celtics. That series went seven thrilling games in which the Celtics emerged victorious.

2011 MVP season

Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Two seasons after Rose's Rookie of the Year campaign, he would go on to win more hardware. In the 2010-11 season, he would become the youngest MVP in NBA history at 22 years old, leading the Bulls to the best record in the NBA at 62-20. For the season, Rose averaged 25 points and eight assists per game. The Bulls would make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Miami Heat in five games.

50-point masterpiece

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Although Rose was not the same player in 2018 that he was 10 years earlier, he turned back the clock on Halloween night as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. With two starters out due to injury against the Utah Jazz, Rose put the team on his back. He scored a career-high 50 points in a 128-125 win. After the game, Rose was overcome with emotion, saying in his postgame interview, "I worked my tail off." He certainly did and it became one of the best heartwarming stories in the league that year.

Earth-shattering dunk over Goran Dragic

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images