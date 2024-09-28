Los Angeles Lakers GM makes bold and eye-opening comparison between Austin Reaves and Jalen Brunson

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In a surprising comment this week, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka suggested Austin Reaves could have a breakout season similar to New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson.

We are just days away from the start of NBA training camps and the Lakers are in a unique position. Usually, the organization makes several moves in the summer and has to introduce new players to their current system. However, almost all of last year’s team is back in the new season.

The biggest change is swapping out Darvin Ham for new head coach JJ Redick. While the rookie coach has a pair of stars on the roster — Anthony Davis and Lebron James — his biggest challenge as their new leader will be elevating the players around their dynamic duo.

One player Redick will be focused on is fan-favorite Austin Reaves. The organization gave him a sizable new contract two summers ago and he seemed to regress a bit in the first season of the new pact. If the new coach can take Reaves to new heights, it could turn the Lakers into a serious threat in the West.

And it seems that the 26-year-old’s other boss, Rob Pelinka, has a lot of confidence in his potential as an All-Star-level player this season.

Austin Reaves stats (2023-24): 15.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.5 APG, 0.8 SPG, 37% 3PT

Is Austin Reaves primed for a breakout season with Los Angeles Lakers?

“Seeing Austin in some of these scrimmages, like his confidence with the ball, is something that has really stood out. And I’m excited for our fans to see that,” Pelinka said during an appearance this week on ESPN LA Radio. “… You look at evolutions of players, and I don’t compare players around the league, but you look at a great player like Jalen Brunson. And the jump he had from his Dallas days to New York.

“I’m not trying to put expectations like that on Austin Reaves. But you can see players develop in big ways throughout their careers. And I’m gonna put my tokens down on Austin Reaves to do that just because of the work he puts in and just his fabric and nature,” he added. “He’s an incredibly tough person and an incredible competitor and those things tend to elevate guys throughout their career.”

It is a very bold comparison. Especially since Brunson showed more potential than Reaves in college, and during his final season in Dallas. Nevertheless, if he can get anywhere close to the MVP candidate, Los Angeles Lakers fans will be overjoyed.

