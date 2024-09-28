New York Knicks insider reveals rumors on why Karl-Anthony Towns trade happened now and surprising shift in trade strategy

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

A new report from a top New York Knicks insider reveals why a long-rumored Karl-Anthony Towns trade happened just before the start of training camp, and not months ago.

This has been a very big offseason for the Knicks. In the early days of the summer, they made a big splash by trading for two-way stud Mikal Bridges. They bolstered their depth on the bench. And they even inked top star Jalen Brunson and head coach Tom Thibodeau to new extensions.

Related: Where do the New York Knicks land in our preseason NBA power rankings after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade?

However, the one big hole for the team entering training camp this week was the center spot. But, on Friday the organization pulled off a stunning second blockbuster trade before the 2024-25 season to address the problem by acquiring four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

A trade for the New Jersey native has been rumored for the last couple of years. Yet, as time has passed and the Timberwolves evolved into a title contender, it seemed like that deal was unlikely to happen. At least not this year. But then it all suddenly did yesterday.

Adding Donte DiVincenzo played a massive role in finalizing Karl-Anthony Towns trade

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Saturday morning, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley delved into why a deal all of a sudden made sense for both teams. And it seems it all came down to one player: Donte DiVincenzo.

“[The Knicks] had periodically checked in with Minnesota on Towns, dating back to at least last summer. But there never seemed to be much traction,” Begley wrote. “As recently as last week, people with the Knicks told associates that they were prepared to start the season with Randle and see how it went.

“DiVincenzo was one of the sticking points. Minnesota coveted him. New York was reluctant to move him, but with the start of training camp looming, the Knicks recently came off that stance,” he added. “This pushed the deal forward and got it across the finish line.”

New York Knicks stance on trading Donte DiVincenzo changed in recent days

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

DiVincenzo had a breakout season for the Knicks and set new records for three-point shooting. As well as played well in the playoffs. Considering how good of a fit he was in New York, why did the Knicks front office change their mind on DiVincenzo?

Well, one of the key rumors is that the organization is very high on Towns’ fit with their core. Especially his ability to stretch the floor as a center and open things up even more in the paint for Brunson. However, Begley also offered up another interesting nugget of information.

“With the moves made this offseason, DiVincenzo was probably going to be coming off the bench this season. Bridges would likely have taken his spot in the starting lineup. I can say confidently that DiVincenzo didn’t exactly love the idea of playing fewer minutes/a reduced role this season. He was coming off of a career year and helped the team win a ton of games when it was shorthanded.” Ian Begley

It must be noted that Begley doesn’t believe that played a role in why the front office changed its stance on moving DiVincenzo. Chances are it had just a small effect. But the team’s desperate need to improve the center spot probably was the biggest motivator for the Knicks.

Related: New York Knicks game today – Get a look at the upcoming Knicks preseason schedule