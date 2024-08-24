Cowboys lose All-Pro DaRon Bland to foot injury for as much as eight weeks: 6 veteran fill-in options including Xavien Howard

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys were hit with awful news when it was revealed that All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland could miss half of the upcoming season due to a stress fracture in his foot. NFL Media league insider Ian Rapoport reported that the injury will require surgery and it was discovered after Bland told staff he was feeling discomfort in the foot.
It is a massive blow to the Cowboys’ defense a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2024 NFL season. However, there are actually quite a few veteran cornerbacks that Dallas could sign in the coming days to help fill the void left by Bland. With that in mind, here are six battled-tested defensive backs the ‘Boys could target.
Xavien Howard
Miami Dolphins veteran Xavien Howard has remained in free agency all year due to some off-the-field issues. However, it is a matter of time before a cornerback-needy team gives him an opportunity. The 31-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowler and would come as close to filling the Bland void as any player available. The big question is if Howard is out of their price range.
Also Read: NFL insider reveals ‘most likely’ timeline for historic CeeDee Lamb contract extension
JC Jackson
JC Jackson is suspended for the first week of the new season. But the former Patriots star has always been a turnover machine. Similar to Bland. With his career at a low point, he might come at an affordable rate as he looks to rebuild his reputation under a very bright spotlight. He is probably the next-best cornerback option available on the open market.
Patrick Peterson
Arizona Cardinals great Patrick Peterson is another proven ball hawk available in free agency. The eight-time Pro Bowler is far removed from his prime. But the Cowboys just need a competent veteran with the capability to make a few big plays during a short stint. Peterson could certainly do that.
Also Read: 1 negative prediction for all 32 NFL teams in 2024, including the Dallas Cowboys
Adoree’ Jackson
Titans and Giants veteran Adoree’ Jackson is another player surprisingly still available in free agency. After not getting the contract he was looking for on the open market, taking a smaller deal to play for a playoff contender is a risk he might take. Especially to increase his value for a return to free agency next spring. Jackson is still in prime years and could end up making a big impact as a Bland replacement.
Eli Apple
Former first-round pick Eli Apple is a well-traveled veteran corner who will likely be on the Cowboys’ radar. He’s played eight years in the league and was a full-time starter in half of them. Apple would not be costly but won’t blow the fan’s hair back either. Nevertheless, he can do a solid job for a few weeks as a DaRon Bland fill-in.
Also Read: Where do the Dallas Cowboys land in our latest NFL defense rankings?
Steven Nelson
Chiefs and Texans veteran Steven Nelson is another player who might get a look by the Cowboys. He’s been a starter for much of his career. And has a pair of seasons with four interceptions on his resume. Nelson would be the odds-on favorite on this list to land in Dallas. Since he has that right mix of being a proven player in the NFL but he won’t come at a high cost.