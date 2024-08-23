NFL insider reveals ‘most likely’ timeline for historic CeeDee Lamb contract extension

Dallas Cowboys news leading up to the 2024 NFL season centers on contract talks with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. With both players eligible for NFL free agency in 2025, Dallas is running out of time to extend its top talents.

Lamb and Prescott are both seeking extensions that will make them the highest-paid NFL players moving forward. Complicating matters for Dallas is the fact that skyrocketing NFL revenue led to salaries for top quarterbacks and running backs exploding by upwards of $10 million per season this summer.

CeeDee Lamb contract (Spotrac): $17.991 million salary in 2024, 2025 NFL free agent

As a result, extending Lamb will cost Dallas upwards of $35 million per season while Prescott is widely expected to cost at least $60 million per season. While the future for the Cowboys’ quarterback looks increasingly uncertain, there are promising NFL rumors on the receiver front.

NFL insider James Palmer told Bleacher Report that he believes the Cowboys will sign Lamb to a contract extension just before Week 1.

CeeDee Lamb stats (ESPN): 135 receptions, 1,749 receiving yards, 13.0 yards per catch, 12 touchdowns

The Cowboys schedule opens on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns, giving Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office a few more weeks to hammer out a long-term deal. Complicating matters is the genuine belief that Lamb, much like Ja’Marr Chase, might be willing to sit out regular-season games.

Based on Cowboys rumors in the last few weeks, the likelihood of that happening seems very low. Dallas is believed to be fairly close to an extension with Lamb, which would make him the second-highest-paid receiver in the league. As long as the two sides can figure out the guarantees, Lamb will be on the field in Week 1 and wearing a Cowboys uniform for years to come.

