2024 NHL Playoffs: Winners and losers from Saturday’s game action, including Sam Bennett

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season, eliminating the New York Rangers with a 2-1 win in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday. Florida, which lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final last season, is the sixth different franchise in the past 30 years to return to the Stanley Cup Final the year after losing in the final round, and the first since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009. The Panthers are also the third team in NHL history to eliminate the Presidents' Trophy winner in consecutive seasons, doing so in 2023 in the first round against the Boston Bruins. Now, the Panthers await their opponent from the Western Conference, where the Edmonton Oilers lead the Dallas Stars 3-2 in that best-of-7 conference final. Game 6 is Sunday in Edmonton. Let's take a look at the winners and losers from Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final on Saturday night.

Winner: Sam Bennett, Florida Panthers

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Bennett had the only goal in the first 49:08 of Game 6, letting the Panthers play with a lead at home and made the Rangers try to come from behind in a must-win situation. His sixth goal of the playoffs, fourth in this series and third in as many games, was a rocket from the left circle, perfectly placed into the corner of the net behind Igor Shesterkin. He had four shots on goal, seven attempts, three hits, two takeaways and a blocked shot in a tour-de-force big-game performance.

Loser: Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers star center again was held off the score sheet, finishing with two assists — each in Game 5 — in the series. He was thoroughly outplayed by Florida centers Sasha Barkov and Sam Bennett, and closed out these playoffs without a goal in his final 11 games. Though he played with more jump in Game 6, Zibanejad had the misfortune of the puck jumping over his stick by the crease with a wide-open net late in the second period.

Winner: Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky doesn’t get enough credit for his play in this series, largely because his counterpart, Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers, singlehandedly carried an outplayed New York team throughout. But Bobrovsky rose to the challenge and bested his fellow Russia-born goalie, allowing two goals or fewer in five of six games in the series. In Game 6, Bobrovsky came within 1:40 of recording his second shutout of the series, and will try once again to win his first Stanley Cup championship.

Loser: Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Artemi Panarin scored his only goal of the series with 1:40 remaining in Game 6. Though it snapped Sergei Bobrovsky’s shutout bid and pulled the Rangers to within 2-1, giving them a chance at a miracle comeback, Panarin was massive disappointment in the series. He was neutralized, played on the perimeter and appeared unwilling and/or unable to get to the prime scoring areas against the tenacious Panthers. Rightly or wrongly, Panarin will again be judged harshly for another playoff failure on his resume.

Winner: Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers coach Paul Maurice called Igor Shesterkin “brilliant” in this series. And the Rangers goalie was all that and more. His compete level and skill level was off the charts against the Panthers, again so in Game 6, when he stopped 32 of 34 shots, desperately trying to keep the Rangers’ season alive. Shesterkin had a .935 save percentage in the series. Without him, the Rangers could have been swept or lost in five games.

Loser: Jack Roslovic, New York Rangers

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Roslovic started the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. He ended it playing nine minutes on the fourth line Saturday. The 27-year-old forward had one assist and five shots on goal in the series and muffed a great scoring chance in the first period of Game 6 when he chipped a rebound over the net with the cage wide open (though the puck was on edge). His best asset, speed, was not noticeable in this series, making him a non factor for the Rangers.

Winner: Vladimir Tarasenko, Florida Panthers

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Vladimir Tarasenko scored one goal in this series and it ended up being the one that knocked his former team out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 2019 Stanley Cup champion raced to the net for a slam dunk off a gorgeous cross-crease pass by Anton Lundell at 9:08 of the third period that made it 2-0 at the time. Tarasenko’s play improved throughout the series and he was robbed by Igor Shesterkin earlier in Game 6, as he had been previously in Game 5. He played a huge part in the win with four hits and three blocked shots as well.

Loser: Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

It was another rough night for Kaapo Kakko, the former No. 2 overall pick in the NHL Draft. Back on the third line after a brief failed run on the top line, Kakko was on for both Panthers goals and completed the Eastern Conference Final with no points and four shots on goal in six games. To Kakko’s credit, hoe lone shot on goal in Game 6 was a Grade A scoring chance off a broken play in the slot during the first period, though it was snuffed out by Bobrovsky.

Winners: Coaches Paul Maurice and Peter Laviolette

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Maurice and Peter Laviolette are two of most respected and winningest coaches in NHL history. Each was a class act in this series. Maurice earned bonus points for his quips and quirky sense of humor throughout. And Laviolette matched that in Game 6 when he chirped a shirtless youngster behind the Rangers bench during an in-game interview with ABC’s Emily Kaplan. Maurice will now try to put to rest that he’s coached more games (1,849) without winning the Stanley Cup than any other coach in League history.

Loser: Prince of Wales Trophy

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports