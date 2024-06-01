2024 NHL Playoffs: Winners and losers from Friday’s game action, including Stuart Skinner

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, pushing the top seed in the West to the brink of elimination. The win on Friday night puts the Oilers within one game of the Stanley Cup Final, a place they last visited in 2006. If the Oilers can finish off the Stars on home ice at Rogers Place on Sunday night, it will mark the first time in his career that three-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid will play for the Stanley Cup. However, he's not alone, as several key players in the Oilers lineup, including Leon Draisaitl, are also gunning for their first shot at the championship. Before we jump the gun on potential Game 6 storylines, let's discuss the winners and losers of Game 5 at American Airlines Center.

Winner: Stuart Skinner – Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner has faced his fair share of criticism this postseason, some warranted, and some exaggerated. But there’s no denying Skinner’s place in the line of heroes who have stepped up in crucial moments. The goalie came through Friday with 19 saves, nine in the third period, to backstop a huge road win. Although the Stars spoiled his shutout bid in Game 5 in the final minutes, his .950 save percentage Friday was the third-best total he’s produced in 15 playoff games this season.

Loser: Jake Oettinger – Dallas Stars

One of the advantages the Stars are perceived to have in this series is with Jake Oettinger in goal. But he’s underwhelmed. And provided an opportunity to get within a game of the Stanley Cup Final, he allowed three goals in the first 25 minutes, forcing the Stars to chase the remainder of the night. Given the stakes, Dallas needed a bigger night from Oettinger, who finished with 23 saves and settled in after falling into a 3-0 hole.

Winner: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is the longest-tenured skater in the Oilers lineup and has endured all their ups and downs. Despite playing in the shadows of franchise legends, Nugent Hopkins put the team on his back and led the offense with two power-play goals Friday, scoring the crucial first two goals in the game. It was the third two-goal game of his postseason career. Plus he led all skaters with three takeaways, playing a strong two-way game.

Loser: Jason Robertson – Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson’s hat trick in Game 3 gave the Stars their first series lead. However, outside that magical night, his only other playoff goals came in the opening round against the Vegas Golden Knights. As arguably the face of the franchise, more is expected of the forward, but he was quiet in Game 5 with just one shot on goal, despite leading all Dallas forwards in ice time with 22:09. He had nine shot attempts but had seven of those blocked.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Connor McDavid, Barclay Goodrow among biggest difference makers

Winner: Edmonton Oilers power play

The Oilers continue to live and die with their power play. When it’s rolling, there’s no stopping the likes of Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid from making their opponents pay for taking penalties. Although both picked up assists in Game 5, another hero emerged as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice to help Edmonton finish the evening 2-for-3 on the man advantage, putting the Stars in a deep hole early in the second period. Edmonton’s 34.7 percent success rate on the power play is second among all teams in the postseason and best among those still remaining in the hunt.

Loser: Dallas Stars power play

Out of the four remaining teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Stars have the worst power play at 21.4 percent. Those numbers dipped after a 0-for-2 showing in Game 5. Down 1-0, Dallas had a chance to get back into the game on a too-many-men-on-the-ice infraction but didn’t capitalize. They had two shots on goal before their power play and only added two more throughout the man advantage to finish the period with four shots. Even if you fail on the power play, you want to generate positive momentum. The Stars failed to do that on the power play.

Winner: Evan Bouchard – Edmonton Oilers

Evan Bouchard continues his playoff run for the ages, picking up two assists in the 3-1 win on Friday. He leads all defensemen with 25 points, and is third among all skaters behind McDavid (29) and Draisaitl (27) in the postseason scoring race. His assists Friday each came on the power play, giving him 10 power-play points in these playoffs.

Loser: Joe Pavelski – Dallas Stars

Last season, Joe Pavelski was the talk of the Stars march to the Western Conference Final. At 38, he was producing at a point-per-game average, finishing with nine goals and 14 points. However, it appears Father Time has caught up to him because outside of taking face offs, fans would hardly notice him out there. Through 18 games, Pavelski has a single goal (in the second round), four points, and did not have a shot on goal in the crucial Game 5. As the oldest player in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he’s not producing in key moments to earn another chance at a ring.

2024 NHL Playoffs: Winners and loser from Thursday's action, including Sergei Bobrovsky

Winner: Connor McDavid – Edmonton Oilers

McDavid picked up his 25th assist of the playoffs on Nugent-Hopkins ‘ game-opening goal. After 17 games, he’s within six helpers from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s single-postseason record of 31, set in 1988. Considering McDavid is only 60 minutes away from advancing his season for at least four more games, there’s a good chance he could overtake The Great One’s record sometime this June.

Loser: Jamie Benn – Dallas Stars

