Latest Jordan Love injury update delivers good news for Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers news turned from bad to worse after their season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. On the final drive of the game, Jordan Love tried marching his team down for a last-minute win but ended up suffering an MCL sprain instead.
At first, the injury was feared to be a long-term setback that forced the Packers quarterback out of the lineup for a significant amount of time. We later learned that Love’s injury would only cause him to miss anywhere from 3-to-6 weeks. Yet, now we’ve learned that even that timeline may have been a bit off.
Jordan Love could play in Green Bay Packers’ Week 3 matchup
Jordan Love has missed just one game with his knee injury. He hasn’t played since September 6. This has given the 25-year-old around two weeks to recover. The Green Bay Packers’ next game arrives on Sunday, against the Tennessee Titans.
A week ago, Love was fully expected to be ruled out for the Packers’ Week 3 matchup. But now? We’re not so sure.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “there is a chance” Love plays in Week 3.
While Malik Willis performed admirably in Love’s absence during Green Bay’s Week 2 win, the Packers are much better off with their franchise quarterback in the lineup. Yet, is it better to have Love, who clearly would be playing at less than 100% or roll out Willis for another start, even if it is against his former team? That’s a decision that could come down to the wire, depending on the progress Love makes leading up to Sunday’s kickoff.
