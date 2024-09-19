Latest Jordan Love injury update delivers good news for Green Bay Packers

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers news turned from bad to worse after their season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. On the final drive of the game, Jordan Love tried marching his team down for a last-minute win but ended up suffering an MCL sprain instead.

At first, the injury was feared to be a long-term setback that forced the Packers quarterback out of the lineup for a significant amount of time. We later learned that Love’s injury would only cause him to miss anywhere from 3-to-6 weeks. Yet, now we’ve learned that even that timeline may have been a bit off.

Jordan Love could play in Green Bay Packers’ Week 3 matchup

Jordan Love has missed just one game with his knee injury. He hasn’t played since September 6. This has given the 25-year-old around two weeks to recover. The Green Bay Packers’ next game arrives on Sunday, against the Tennessee Titans.

A week ago, Love was fully expected to be ruled out for the Packers’ Week 3 matchup. But now? We’re not so sure.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “there is a chance” Love plays in Week 3.

Despite what was projected to be a 3-to-4 week absence due to his knee injury, there is a chance that Packers QB Jordan Love can make it back in time to start Sunday at the Titans. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays this week,” said one source. “It’s definitely day-by-day like he said, and 50-50 at best right now.” But the larger point might be that, even if Love cannot make it back by Sunday, he’ll have a realistic chance to return next week at home vs. the Vikings, which would mark a two-game absence. Adam Schefter on Jordan Love

While Malik Willis performed admirably in Love’s absence during Green Bay’s Week 2 win, the Packers are much better off with their franchise quarterback in the lineup. Yet, is it better to have Love, who clearly would be playing at less than 100% or roll out Willis for another start, even if it is against his former team? That’s a decision that could come down to the wire, depending on the progress Love makes leading up to Sunday’s kickoff.

