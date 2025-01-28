New Las Vegas Raiders rumors suggests Tom Brady has far more power than originally reported

Although Tom Brady is technically a minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders, a new report suggests he is running the entire show when it comes to the football team in 2025.

Tom Brady will go down as one of the greatest players to strap on a helmet and take to the field in the NFL. During his 23-year career, the New England Patriots icon went to 15 Pro Bowls, won three AP NFL MVP Awards, and won seven Super Bowls.

However, after bringing his career to a close after the 2022 season, the living legend has not only transitioned into a career in the broadcast booth but also spent the better part of a year finalizing a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. Once his ownership was approved by the NFL the speculation began on the role he would have in the organization.

Most assumed at first that he might be an ambassador and advisor. However, in recent months various rumors suggested he would actually have a notable say in the major decisions the team makes regarding the roster and coaching staff. However, over the weekend The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed the stunning amount of power majority owner Mark Davis has allotted Brady.

Las Vegas Raiders record (2024): 4-13

“Let’s just start with making it really clear that Tom Brady is running everything in Vegas, It’s all Tom Brady,” Russini said on the “Ryen Russillo Podcast” [h/t Silver and Black Pride]. “I think there’s some rumors, some chatter — I’m telling you, this is all Tom Brady there. … He is trying to do it and change the Raiders and have a tremendous amount of influence on them.”

After moving on to their fifth head coach since 2020 when they hired Pete Carroll this week, it makes some sense if Mark Davis wants to take his hands off the wheel completely and let someone else handle the team. And while Brady knows as much about winning on the field as any player ever, being a star athlete and a great executive are two very different things.

Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer also reported this week that Brady had a major influence on Carroll being the choice to be their next head coach. Offering up an early example of the 47-year-old’s power in the organization.

