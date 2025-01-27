Las Vegas Raiders 3-Round 2025 Mock Draft: Spytek prioritizes long-term success over short-term fixes

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders, after a disappointing 4-13 season, are at a crossroads. Under the new leadership of general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll, the team intends to build a competitive roster through effective drafts and calculated free agent and roster moves.

The upcoming NFL Draft allows the Raiders to remedy glaring weaknesses. Still, under Spytek and Carroll, the strategy will most likely be one of patience, value, and lasting success rather than temporary fixes. This mock draft details the Raiders’ first three selections in 2025, based on team needs and aligning with the new management’s philosophies and history during their time with other NFL teams.

*Note: The Raiders do have a second third-round pick acquired from the New York Jets as part of the Davante Adams trade. I’ve kept this initial mock to just the team’s first three picks.

Round 1 (Pick 6): Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

In 2024, the Raiders running game was awful, and they were last in rushing EPA. Pete Carroll’s offensive system has always been based on a good ground game and Ashton Jeanty is a perfect fit.

Why Raiders Take Jeanty

The NFL-ready product from Boise State is a handoff and pass option capable back with the skills set required to excel in today’s NFL. Jeanty has shown well in college and tends to produce big plays, making him a valuable asset. At 5’9″ and 205 lbs., Jeanty is a powerful and quick running back, something Carroll looks for in his running backs. This pick also correlates with Spytek’s cost-effective approach. Some will say that selecting a running back this high is too risky, but Jeanty’s skill and versatility make him a building block for the Raiders offense. The Raiders move forward in rebuilding their ground game and begin to unload some pressure on the quarterback, no matter who is under center.

Round 2 (Pick 38): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Defensive struggles plagued the Raiders in 2024, especially against the run and failing to get consistent pressure from the interior. Entering the scene, Tyleik Williams, a disruptive defensive lineman.

Why Raiders take Williams

Williams has the size, athleticism, and technique to excel as both a run defender and an interior pass rusher. He is quick off the snap and has the strength to shed blocks and collapse the pocket because he is 6’2″ and 290 pounds. Out of his 2024 college stats—38 tackles and 2.5 sacks—you can see he can make impact plays. This pick aligns with Spytek’s approach of building strong defenses from the trenches. Carroll, too, has always been big on a dominant defensive line, knowing that it is a key to controlling the line of scrimmage and disrupting opposing offenses. Adams immediately upgrades the Raiders’ defensive front and helps set a physical tone for the unit, and with the return of Christian Wilkins, they could be special inside with that dynamic duo.

Round 3 (Pick 70): Antwane Wells Jr., WR, Ole Miss

With the third pick, the Raiders improve their passing game by adding Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. from Ole Miss.

Why Raiders take Wells:

A versatile playmaker, Wells can line up almost anywhere in the formation. In the slot, he’s dangerous. He’s 6 feet tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has quickness, agility, and big-play ability. His ability to create separation and respectable deep speed make him valuable to the Raiders’ offense. Wells had a foot injury in 2023 but bounced back to perform well in 2024. Downfield and after the catch, Wells has a knack for making explosive plays that complement the Raiders’ current receivers and provide depth and versatility at the position. This pick also continues Spytek’s approach of going after high-potential players in the middle rounds to fill out positions.

Why not a quarterback in first three rounds?

With a glaring vacancy at the quarterback position, one would expect that the given task is to draft a franchise QB. But as the sixth pick rolls around, the Raiders won’t have much to choose from in this draft, which lacks premier franchise quarterback prospects. This puts the Raiders in an excellent position to exploit Spytek’s known approach, which was always about value over desperation and not over-drafting a quarterback due to the need.

Instead, the Raiders follow the advice of Pete Carroll, a coach famous for building powerhouse teams not through the quarterback but with a killer supporting cast. They pick players like Jeanty and Williams, bringing talent to the roster that would make any quarterback’s job easier in the future. It is a move that illustrates their long-term vision: to build a stable, competitive environment where a quarterback could succeed, not languish.

But what about the immediate need at quarterback? Here’s where the Raiders’ strategy can get interesting. With Spytek’s experienced eye on the market, the team might pursue veteran quarterback help via free agency or trades. This approach also allows them to possibly add a quarterback with experience to guide the ship in the short term without compromising their draft picks on other key positions.

Looking further ahead, the QB class of 2026 is much more exciting. It is a class that is reportedly rich in quarterback talent, and the Raiders may just be playing the long game to grab a gem when the time comes. And, of course, the draft isn’t all about the first round. It’s always possible to discover a late-round gem – a quarterback with untapped talent – sitting on the bench. This keeps their options open, enabling them to draft players who can contribute immediately in the draft’s early rounds while also addressing the quarterback position later.

Raiders finally building for stability

Under the direction of John Spytek and Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2025 draft strategy will be based on long-term stability. The team must build a better roster to help it become more competitive by addressing key needs in the running game, defensive line, and receiving corps.

While skipping on a quarterback may have people scratching their heads, it shows a commitment to the long chess game of building a solid and competitive franchise. With Spytek and Carroll, something feels less desperate and more solid than previous Raiders rebuilds and it starts with a smart draft.

