Las Vegas Raiders become a frontrunner to add 9x Pro Bowl QB

After weeks of interviews, we finally know who will be calling shots for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. The new general manager, John Spytek, will be in charge of signing players for NFL free agency and selecting draft prospects. Meanwhile, head coach Pete Carroll will be busy learning how to maximize the potential of the Raiders’ roster, which needs a lot of work.

One of the most crucial areas the Raiders need to improve is the quarterback play. Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are set to return to a QB competition, but after the Raiders ranked 29th in scoring, finding an upgrade feels like a must. However, the Raiders’ latest business decisions could lead to a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback falling right into their laps.

Pete Carroll could bring Russell Wilson to Las Vegas Raiders

There’s no debating that the Las Vegas Raiders need an upgrade in their QB room. Yet, like last year, their draft slot could prevent them from landing a first-round prospect. Picking sixth in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders may be forced to turn to the free agency or trade market to fill their biggest need.

Yet, after hiring Pete Carroll as head coach, some, like NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport can’t help but connect the dots to pending free agent Russell Wilson.

“One of [Carroll’s] good friends is still Russell Wilson, the Steelers quarterback. My understanding is Russell Wilson wanted to play for the Raiders last year, which did not happen. Look for that union, potentially, to be discussed.” Rapoport on Russell Wilson/Raiders

From @NFLGameDay: #Raiders new coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson have remained close, and Wilson is a strong option in Las Vegas; Plus, the conversations will now begin about whether Aaron Rodgers will be back with the #Jets and new coach Aaron Glenn. pic.twitter.com/7Qo1T0oPES — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2025

The Raiders will be desperate to find a better quarterback this offseason and considering their in-house options, it’s not hard to envision coach Carroll going to bat for the only quarterback who’s ever won him a Super Bowl ring. Plus, if the two offers are similar, Wilson just might prefer playing for his old coach again.

Either way, hiring Carroll has significantly boosted the Raiders’ chances of landing one of the best quarterbacks available this offseason.

