Did Las Vegas Raiders pass on better Davante Adams trade offer? New rumor should please New York Jets fans

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It seems that the Las Vegas Raiders ended up settling on a lesser offer in this week’s trade that sent Davante Adams to the New York Jets.

After months of rumors, a Davante Adams trade became a reality this week. Following two and a half years with the Raiders, the star wide receiver got what he wanted and will now reunite with former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers in New York.

Related: Where do the Las Vegas Raiders land in our Week 7 NFL offense rankings?

Rumors have persisted since last year that the Jets and Rodgers have wanted to bring the six-time Pro Bowler to Gotham. After a 2-4 start, and a trade request last week, Gang Green achieved their goal. In the trade, New York will send Las Vegas a conditional third-round pick that can become a second-rounder based on performance.

However, it seems there was an even better offer on the table from the Jets last year. According to The Athletic Las Vegas Raiders reporters Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed.

Davante Adams stats (2024): 18 catches, 209 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 11.6 yards per catch

Las Vegas Raiders reportedly passed on ‘bigger’ Davante Adams trade offer in 2023

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The Jets tried to trade for Adams after [the 2023 Week 8] Lions game, which was the night before the trade deadline. But the Raiders turned down what was a much bigger return than this year’s offer, according to league sources,” The Athletic revealed. “[Antonio] Pierce went on to reinvigorate the team in nine games as the interim head coach, gained the public support of the players — including Adams — and got the permanent job this offseason.”

One can only assume the Davante Adams trade offer in 2023 might have been for multiple picks or even a first-rounder. The Jets would go on to lose seven of their last 10 in 2023 and it’s hard to believe Adams would have made much of a difference.

So, in the end, things likely worked out for New York as they got the star receiver at a point where he may be able to make a difference and did not have to waste even premium assets to do it.

Related: How many wins do the Raiders have in current NFL standings?