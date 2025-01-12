Las Vegas Raiders insiders shed light on NFL rumors regarding Deion Sanders

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders oversaw the football program record its winningest season since 2016. With Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders headed to the NFL, recent NFL rumors have suggested Deion could become the next Las Vegas Raiders coach.

The possibility of Sanders making the leap to the NFL gained more attention after Colorado exceeded expectations this past season. Las Vegas is also known to be in the quarterback market this offseason, with Shedeur reportedly squarely on the team’s radar months out from the 2025 NFL Draft.

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

Deion Sanders coaching record: 13-12 as the Colorado Buffaloes coach

Las Vegas could conceivably go with the father-son duo at head coach and quarterback. In fact, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Sanders has a “very strong interest” in the head-coaching vacancy.

However, according to The Athletic‘s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed, the Raiders have absolutely “zero interest” in hiring Sanders to be their next head coach.

Related: Ranking NFL coaching vacancies, including the Las Vegas Raiders

While it’s not surprising that Sanders might’ve wanted the job, even after stating publicly on multiple occasions that he wanted to stay in Colorado, a hiring always seemed improbable. NFL teams already have concerns regarding baggage with Shedeur and pairing him with his father is likely a recipe for all kinds of distractions and issues.

Instead, the Raiders coaching search seems to be much more focused on top head-coaching candidates generating legitimate interest around the NFL. Las Vegas covets Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but it also has interest in former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

As for Sanders, no other NFL team has expressed interest in him this offseason. With the top coaching jobs in college football filled, he’ll remain the Buffaloes coach for the foreseeable future.