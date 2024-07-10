Las Vegas Raiders news: Another New England Patriots great reportedly joining Tom Brady as part-owner

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims another New England Patriots great is close to land ownership shares of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the Raiders don’t have as many Super Bowl titles as franchises like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, the silver-and-black is one of the most notable brands in professional football. So it’s no surprise that some filthy rich individuals would relish the chance to own some ownership shares of the team.

However, those opportunities rarely come around, unless you’re Tom Brady and have a friendly relationship with Las Vegas boss Mark Davis. It has been a saga for the future Hall-of-Famer to finalize minority ownership of the franchise, however, that journey should conclude in the next six months. Yet, it looks like Brady is not the only Patriots great who will land a stake in the team.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Talk NFL insider Mike Florio reported that five-time New England Patriots Pro Bowler, and former Raiders star, Richard Seymour “is close to finalizing a deal to become an owner and limited partner” of the franchise.

“If/when it becomes official, the arrangement will be the culmination of an effort that dates back to 2020, with owner Mark Davis continuing his father’s commitment to equality,” Florio wrote. “It was Al Davis who was ahead of his (and the league’s) time when it comes to diversity, from hiring Tom Flores and Art Shell to coach the team to making Amy Trask the team’s president.

Richard Seymour stats (Career): 498 tackles, 57.5 sacks, 79 QB hits, 91 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles

“It’s Mark Davis who initiated the effort to involve Seymour in ownership.”

The report also claims that the two former Patriots would combine their efforts to gain a stake in the team and when a deal is finalized they would have 10.4 percent control of the organization.

Seymour played four seasons with the Raiders, from 2009 to 2012, and earned Pro Bowl honors in two of those years. His stint in silver-and-black followed a legendary eight-year run in New England where he was a three-time All-Pro. Seymour was a part of the 2022 class of the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame.