Concerning Las Vegas Raiders news on QB battle between Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew

The Las Vegas Raiders are holding one of the few legitimate NFL training camp battles at quarterback this summer. Amid fierce competition between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell to be the Raiders starting quarterback in 2024, there’s troubling news on how the position battle is going.

Neither quarterback holds a true advantage in the competition. O’Connell does have experience with the Raiders coaching staff, starting 10 games last season after being selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He made a positive impression late as a rookie, posting a 98.4 QB rating with an 8-0 TD-INT ratio and 3-1 record in his final four starts.

Aidan O’Connell stats (ESPN): 2,218 passing yards, 12-7 TD-INT, 40.5 ESPN QBR, 62.1% completion rate, 6.5 yards per attempt, 83.9 QB rating

However, Minshew brings his own slight edges to the Raiders quarterback competition. Not only is he far more experienced, with a career QB rating of 90.2 in 49 games, but he is also by far the highest-paid quarterback on the Raiders roster.

Gardner Minshew contract (Spotrac): $15 million guaranteed at signing, $6 million signing bonus, $5.48 million base salary in 2024

Las Vegas made it clear heading into training camp that it would be an open competition between Minshew and O’Connell to be named the Raiders starting quarterback in 2024. Unfortunately for head coach Antonio Pierce and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff, no one is close to winning the competition right now.

As detailed by Tashan Reed of The Athletic, there’s currently no leader in the quarterback battle because neither Minshew nor O’Connell has stood out during training camp. More alarming, each of the signal-callers has provided more reasons for concern than optimism.

“Despite Pierce’s efforts to downplay it, it matters which quarterback plays with the starters. Minshew and O’Connell have had more struggles than positive plays during training camp, and the coaching staff is eager for one of them to separate himself.” Tashan Reed of The Athletic on the Las Vegas Raiders QB battle between Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell

The Raiders aren’t asking for MVP-caliber player from either quarterback nor is there even expectation of O’Connell or Minshew playing at a Pro Bowl level. Las Vegas has one of the most talented defenses in the NFL with an offensive line and receiving corps that can make a quarterback’s job significantly easier.

Las Vegas has tried to downplay the significance of its quarterbacks’ struggles, suggesting it’s more a testament to a top-10 defense. That’s why there will be even more attention on the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

Minshew and O’Connell will both receive enough snaps to prove themselves. The Raiders remain hopeful that someone will step up and prove themselves, but the quarterback position becomes a bigger concern with each week that passes without a standout player.

