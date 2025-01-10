Las Vegas Raiders insider implies specific head coach candidate is surprising early favorite to win job

A Las Vegas Raiders insider claimed this week that a specific, and surprising, candidate to be the team’s next coach is a “name to keep an eye” in the days ahead.

Despite a terrible start last year, Antonio Pierce gave Raider Nation reason to be very hopeful about being their full-time head coach in 2024. And it is understandable why since he guided them to an 8-9 finish and a big road win over rivals the Kansas City Chiefs late in the season.

However, it didn’t take long before fans realized that a strong second half was a flash in the pan and this year’s disappointing group was not much different from the team fans saw in the first half of 2023. And it is why Pierce is officially one and done as a head coach in the NFL. Now for the second straight offseason Las Vegas will undergo a search to find a new leader of their locker room.

While several former head coaches and coordinators have been linked to the Raiders over the last week, Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders insider Vincent Bonsignore suggested Friday that one specific candidate is likely the favorite.

Las Vegas Raiders record: 4-13

Should Pete Carroll be the early favorite to be the next Las Vegas Raiders head coach?

“As I’ve been reporting, Pete Carroll is the name to keep an eye on for the Raiders,” Bonsignore wrote in a post on X. “Long way to go, but he makes so much sense. He’ll interview next week.”

Carroll saw his legendary tenure with the Seattle Seahawks come to an unceremonious end last year after 14 seasons and a 137-89 record. He led them to three NFC West titles in that time and a Super Bowl victory in 2013.

Pete Carroll record (Career): 137-89-1

However, the biggest issue with one of the few men in the sport to win an NCAA DI and NFL championship being the next Raiders coach is his age. He will turn 74 to open next season. That is why it is a bit surprising that the team would bring him in. If not for his age, he would be a top contender for every current head coach opening.

