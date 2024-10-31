Carolina Panthers reportedly gauging Bryce Young trade value: Should Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams reach out?

A new NFL rumor may open the door for the Las Vegas Raiders or Los Angeles Rams to soon trade for a high-upside young quarterback to be their long-term answer at the position.

Heading into Week 9 of the NFL season, the Raiders and Rams are unfortunately in similar positions. While there was hope that both teams could be playoff contenders in 2024, after eight weeks of the season they are each in the last place spot of their respective divisions.

Unsurprisingly, speculation around the NFL has suggested both franchises could be sellers before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline. The pair of organizations have also been linked to the QB trade market. But for different reasons. The Raiders badly need an upgrade at the position now and for the future. While the Rams seem to be eyeing the addition of an heir apparent to current starter Matthew Stafford.

And oddly enough an interesting young option for them could soon be available on the trade block before next week’s deadline.

Bryce Young stats (2024): 5 games, 59.8 completion %, 523 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 59.4 passer rating

Carolina Panthers ‘trying to figure out’ Bryce Young’s trade value

In a new edition of The Athletic’s “Scoop City” podcast, NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that the Carolina Panthers “are really just trying to figure out [Bryce Young’s] value as I know that there are teams around the league right now interested to see if they can be the team to sort of revamp him and give him some life.”

Young was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and has been a disaster over the first year and a half of his career. The Heisman Trophy winner has a 2-17 record as a starter and was benched earlier this season. While he seems headed to being a draft bust with the Panthers, some around the league still believe he can be a star if put in a different situation.

Bryce Young contract: Four years, $37.9 million

The Los Angeles Rams are unlikely to be in a position to get one of the top QBs in next year’s NFL Draft. So making a move for Young makes a lot of sense. And considering how Baker Mayfield played in LA last season, there is reason to believe he could flourish under head coach Sean McVay.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a real chance to draft a top QB prospect next April. However, they also need to upgrade several areas. They could certainly believe Young could be the franchise QB they are looking for. And use their top pick in 2025 to address other needs. The Raiders could also flip the pick (conditional third-rounder) they landed in the Davante Adams trade to acquire Young if there is a serious bidding war for him.

