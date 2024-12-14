Why there should be mandate for Las Vegas Raiders to draft quarterback in 2025

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders will start their third quarterback of the season if Aidan O’Connell cannot play through a bone bruise in his knee. Ironically, Desmond Ridder could get the nod against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders must be aggressive in their search for a franchise quarterback.

This season, Raiders quarterbacks have thrown for 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, averaging 221.3 passing yards per game, excluding punter AJ Cole’s 34-yard completion on a fake punt.

O’Connell has the highest QBR among the team’s signal-callers and would rank 26th leaguewide.

Whether it’s O’Connell on one good leg or Ridder starting against the Falcons, the Raiders cannot overlook the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 draft.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The front office would make a huge mistake if it passed on selecting at least one developmental signal-caller in consecutive offseasons. This possibility has become a hot-topic discussion around the franchise.

Related: New Las Vegas Raiders rumors paint worrying picture about Antonio Pierce’s management style

The MMQB’s Albert Breer reports, “I’ve heard the football people there could be under a mandate to draft a quarterback in April. And if that’s the plan, whoever the head coach is will have a pretty big impact on who that quarterback is, and how he develops early in his career. This makes the question whether Mark Davis believes Pierce would be the right guy to captain the ship.”

Breer’s report makes sense given the lack of stability and production at the position. If the Raiders fire head coach Antonio Pierce, the new lead skipper, especially one with an offensive background, will likely want to mold a young signal-caller of his choice.

However, ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez shared a conflicting report: “And the reemerging rumors of Davis issuing a mandate that general manager Tom Telesco must draft a quarterback? Simply not true, said a team source with knowledge of the situation.”

On Wednesday, Davis confirmed there isn’t a mandate to draft a quarterback but noted the need to find a long-term answer, which shows a sense of urgency.

Mandate or not, expect the Raiders to take a quarterback early in the 2025 draft.

Related: Where do the Las Vegas Raiders end up in our latest NFL defense rankings?

Shedeur Sanders flirting with a Raider future

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has a connection with Tom Brady, who has a minority ownership stake in the Raiders. Sanders’s father, Deion, has appeared at a public event with Pierce as recently as last year.

Deion Sanders to #Raiders HC Antonio Pierce: “I need you to draft those Sanders boys.”pic.twitter.com/hDBnaNtufy — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 7, 2024

The younger Sanders made the connection to the Silver and Black clear via his Instagram while passing by Allegiant Stadium.

Sanders has shown interest in playing for the Raiders and has insinuated that sentiment for months.

Shedeur posted this while passing the Raiders’ stadium 👀🍿



QB1 to Vegas soon? 🎰



(via @ShedeurSanders) pic.twitter.com/JMOdX7iwzV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2024

Currently, the Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft because of a weaker strength of schedule than the New York Giants.

If the Raiders finish the season with the top pick in the 2025 draft, they shouldn’t pass on Sanders, who seems like the early consensus to go No. 1 in April. Not only does he want to be in Las Vegas, but the team clearly needs to find its franchise quarterback.

Even those looking ahead to Arch Manning in 2026 should consider that Manning might not want to join the Raiders. His uncle Eli refused to play for the then-San Diego Chargers, who had the No. 1 overall pick in 2004.

Moreover, the Raiders have no way to predict the 2026 draft order. They should focus on securing a quarterback now.

Related: Analyst warns of dangerously thin 2025 NFL Draft QB class, reveals number of first-round QB prospects

Is Travis Hunter a viable option over a top quarterback?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While some Raiders fans dream about the team taking Sanders or Miami’s Cam Ward with a top 2025 pick, others prefer two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter.

Hunter plays wide receiver and cornerback. He leads the FBS in receptions (92), touchdown catches (14), and pass breakups (11). The phenomenal ball hawk has also recorded four interceptions this season.

Hunter will likely win the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award as one of the best collegiate players ever and should make an immediate impact wherever he lands in the draft.

However, Hunter’s impact on the Raiders could be limited without a consistent quarterback. Opposing signal-callers can avoid his side of the field to neutralize his defensive ball-tracking skill set.

If Sanders becomes an immediate contributor at the most important position, he could elevate the entire offense. He has been instrumental in Hunter’s gaudy receiving numbers at the collegiate level, as they have played together since their time at Jackson State.

Hunter could still make plays without Sanders, but his production might vary based on his NFL quarterback against tougher competition.

Someone needs to throw the ball to him—unless he scores all his touchdowns on pick-sixes as an elite ball-hawking cornerback.

While Hunter may be the best overall prospect in the class, Sanders likely ranks second at a position with far greater impact on the professional game.

If the Raiders retain the top draft spot, the selection should be simple: Get the quarterback.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.