Las Vegas Raiders reportedly ‘stunned’ when Davante Adams asked to be traded

Even though it appeared that the writing was on the wall, a new report reveals the Las Vegas Raiders were shocked that Davante Adams wanted out.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini and Paul Gutierrez reported that the franchise was “stunned” when the All-Pro wide receiver told head coach Antonio Pierce he wanted to be traded.

“According to a source with direct knowledge, Pierce assumed when Adams came to his office, he was going to tell him the hamstring was good to go for a winnable AFC West divisional game at Denver,” Cimini and Gutierrez wrote.

Adams missed his final three games with the Raiders due to a hamstring injury.

More signs that Davante Adams wanted out of Las Vegas

According to the report, there were other telltale signs that Adams’ time in Las Vegas was nearing an end. He was allegedly frustrated that the team brought in Gardner Minshew and returned Aidan O’Connell instead of trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft for quarterback Jayden Daniels or trading for Justin Fields.

Adams would skip voluntary OTAs and even posted a video of himself washing his car while the Raiders were practicing.

Also, in the Netflix series “Receiver,” which chronicles Adams’ 2023 season, the wide out was critical of former Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I got to get the f— out of here before I lose my f—ing life. I ain’t never been hit this many f—ing times in my career. Every game, I get f—ed up,” Adams said on the show.

Adams was traded to the New York Jets earlier this week and reunited with his former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders received a conditional third-round pick, which could be upgraded to a second based on Adams’ performance.

Adams will make his New York Jets debut on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

