VIDEO: Legendary Las Vegas Raiders head coach turns to the dark side, joins staff at Kansas City Chiefs camp

One of the most beloved coaches in Las Vegas Raiders history has turned to the dark side and has been helping out the coaching staff for a top rival at training camp this week.

While he didn’t bring the franchise a Super Bowl win during his two stints with the team, Jon Gruden is a beloved figure to Raiders fans. He helped bring the organization back to relevancy in the early 2000s. And then there was a lot of hope that his second tenure might bring the same level of success.

Unfortunately, despite helping steer the ship in the right direction and building a playoff-worthy roster from 2018 to 2020, an email scandal three years ago led to Gruden’s downfall in Las Vegas. The organization has distanced itself from him ever since as he has pursued a lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL.

With the 60-year-old on bad terms with the franchise it has opened the door to some surprising scenarios. One of which was on full display this week at Kansas City Chiefs training camp.

Jon Gruden record (Las Vegas Raiders): 60-57

Las Vegas Raiders legend Jon Gruden dons rival colors at Kansas City Chiefs camp

#Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden decked out in Chiefs gear. Shot by @McKenzieMNelson @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/IamnGLqQpt — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 4, 2024

On Monday, a video hit the web of Jon Gruden at Chiefs camp. But it was worse than just a simple visit. He was also decked out in Kansas City regalia and having an enjoyable chat with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid at practice. It was a stunning moment for long-time Raiders fans who recall Gruden embracing rivalries with the Chiefs, Broncos, and Chargers.

The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach was likely just chipping in temporarily and is not joining the KC staff on a long-term basis. But, with his legacy in Oakland and Las Vegas damaged, he is now an outcast who is finding opportunities with one of the team’s most bitter division enemies.

