Kawhi Leonard reportedly had knee surgery, status for Los Angeles Clippers opener in question

Last season, when the Los Angeles Clippers arrived for a first-round NBA Playoffs matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Kawhi Leonard was nowhere to be found. The two-time NBA Champion only played in games two and three of the six-game series.

Leonard was forced out of action due to a right knee injury. This is the same reason why he withdrew from playing for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics, allowing Derrick White to take his roster spot and win a gold medal.

Recently, lead Clippers executive Lawrence Frank revealed that the swelling in Leonard’s knee is “almost gone.” Now, we’ve learned even more information about Leonard’s summer.

Kawhi Leonard’s offseason knee surgery leaves Clippers star’s status in doubt

When Lawrence Frank mentioned Kawhi Leonard’s swelling was nearly gone, many took it as good news. But even Frank’s statement was interesting. Leonard had knee inflammation back in April, and it’s still not gone?

Well, now we know why.

According to trusted NBA insider Shams Charania, Leonard had offseason knee surgery. He did not indicate what type of procedure Leonard underwent this summer, or reveal a recovery timeline.

Without a further update, there’s no telling whether Leonard will be ready to re-join his teammates by the start of the regular season. The six-time All-Star made it through 68 games last season, his highest total since playing in 74 games back in 2017.

