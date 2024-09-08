4 takeaways from Kansas State’s 34-27 win over Tulane, including a big day from DJ Giddens

Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Week 2 of the 2024 college football season was largely expected to be a snoozefest, with only a couple of highly intriguing matchups on the schedule, but it quickly developed into one of the most interesting weeks in the sport in the past few seasons.

One of the most closely contended games was the one between Kansas State and Tulane, which came down to the final play. Tulane threatened to tie things up near the Kansas State end zone in the game’s final minute, but a controversial called-back touchdown and an interception by Wildcats safety VJ Payne put that dream to rest for the Green Wave.

Here’s a look into four things we took away from both sides for this weekend’s contest between Kansas State and Tulane.

Related: 4 takeaways from Texas’ 31-12 victory over Michigan

1. Alex Bauman is a star

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

We saw flashes of what Bauman could be starting when he caught the game-winning touchdown reception that propelled Tulane to an electric, last-minute 46-45 Cotton Bowl victory over USC, capping off perhaps the most historical year-over-year turnaround in college football history.

Bauman continues to be one of Tulane’s key players on offense, finishing out this game with 2 catches for 49 yards, both of which were touchdowns. He finished out the 2023 season with 35 catches for 286 yards with 5 scores. Expect him to continue to be one of Tulane’s most important passing targets moving through the 2024 season.

darian mensah to alex bauman, touchdown pic.twitter.com/CrzfEIhSvl — ◇ (@HOODH3RO) September 7, 2024

Related: Heisman Watch 2024

2. This is still the same, gritty matchup we saw in the last meeting

The last time these two teams met before Saturday was when the Green Wave traveled to the Wildcats’ house as a major underdog, only to pull off a shocking 17-10 upset. This game, while more high-scoring, had a lot of the same gritty elements and truly came down to the very end, just as that meeting had.

Since that matchup, Tulane has looked like an even more improved team in multiple facets, but ultimately, Kansas State outperformed the Wave this time around.

Related: Winners, losers from College Football Week 2, including Quinn Ewers and Notre Dame

3. Kansas State passing defense struggles but comes up clutch

Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

One of the biggest areas of concern for the Wildcats in this game was spotty passing defense. Kansas State largely allowed Tulane to operate efficiently through the air at will. That’s exactly why quarterback Darian Mensah finished the day 19-for-29 passing while tossing for 342 yards and 2 touchdowns with one interception, generating several explosive plays downfield.

But that one interception did come at the perfect time, as Kansas State safety VJ Payne picked Mensah off in the end zone. But still, the Wildcats are going to have to get much better in coverage and make some major improvements within the secondary as they prepare to face an Arizona team with a solid passing attack.

Related: Week 3 college football rankings: Colorado and Texas skyrocket after Week 2

4. DJ Giddens shines

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

There is perhaps no player on the roster who will be more integral to the Wildcats’ success this season than Giddens will be. Kansas State has had success with rushers like standout Deuce Vaughn, who has since gone pro, in the past. Leaning into the ground attack continues to work for the Wildcats and certainly pays dividends when Giddens is at his best.

The junior played a large role in this victory, carrying the ball 19 times for 114 yards (just 10 yards less than the total he rushed for last week), also reeling in 4 receptions for 63 yards and 1 touchdown.

GOODNESS GIDDENS ‼️



Avery Johnson's lob to DJ Giddens ties things right up as @KStateFB battles in New Orleans.#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/phkOEQ01Wf — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 7, 2024

Related: Top 10 college football quarterbacks