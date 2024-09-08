4 takeaways from Texas’ 31-12 victory over Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is not the same Michigan team that most recently won the College Football Playoff national title. But on the other side, this is a Texas team that could achieve that itself after coming painfully close to making it all the way last season.

There seems to be a large gap between the talent of the 2023 and the 2024 Wolverines team, which was made evident as Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and Co. looked firmly in control en route to a 31-12 victory over Michigan in the Big House.

Here’s a look into four takeaways for both teams from the contest, which has brought plenty of optimism surrounding Texas, and has revealed some equally sobering concerns for Michigan.

1. Quinn Ewers is everything we thought he could be ahead of the season

It’s largely been considered a three-way race for QB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft between Ewers, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Colorado signal-caller Shedeur Sanders. While Beck still looks to have a firm hold on that title for now, there is no question that Ewers will be making a strong run to push him aside.

Ewers finished out the victory 24-for-36 passing, tossing for 246 yards and three touchdowns, showing elite poise, accuracy and anticipation. This comes just one week after he threw for 260 yards with three touchdowns in the 52-0 win over Colorado State.

2. Michigan has a quarterback problem

J.J. McCarthy didn’t exactly get enough credit here. He’s already proven he’s much more than just a game manager in the time he’s now spent at the NFL level. But it was a label frequently pinned to him during his time at Michigan. If anything, it’s become very apparent just how much he meant to the offense.

Davis Warren has not been nearly as competent, showing a lot of room for improvement after he completed 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 204 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Warren has shown the ability to manage the game well. But the fact he’s only made two career starts definitely is evident. He could grow with time. But does not project as a player with a high veiling or one that brings anything unique to the table. In terms of “it” factor, he’s a far cry from McCarthy.

3. Texas is a force to be reckoned with within the conference

There were some questions surrounding just how well Texas could contend with the rest of the conference in its SEC debut year.

Currently projecting as a solid team on all cylinders with the ability to be a real contender in the College Football Playoff, and perhaps even the national championship, Texas is going to be a game for just about every single team in the nation to circle on the schedule. That includes its fellow members of the Southeastern Conference.

4. An off day for the Michigan defense

One thing the Wolverines have been particularly known for over recent years is their defensive prowess. The unit gave Fresno State some issues in Week 1, forcing a pair of interceptions off of quarterback Mikey Keene and limited the Bulldogs to 39 yards on the ground (not counting the -30 yards from Keene), but did allow them over 200 yards though the air as pass-catcher Jalen Moss nearly crossed the century-mark at 97 yards.

The past dominance of the Michigan defense was not on display as the unit looked perforable, allowing 389 yards to the Texas offense ands contributed to a highly lopsided final score.