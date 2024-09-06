NFL insider provides update on status of Kansas City Chiefs star Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is on the field to open his sophomore season against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night.

That was not always going to be the case. The 2023 second-round pick was involved in a serious automobile accident back in March in Texas. The accident injured multiple people and included Rice allegedly racing on the Texas highway.

Ultimately, Rice turned himself in. He’s been charged with eight felonies, including aggravated assault and collision involving serious bodily injury. While no court date has been set, most figured that the NFL would put Rice on paid leave or suspend him altogether.

That has not happened. It also doesn’t look like we’ll see anything this season.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported Thursday evening that the NFL has no plans to place Rice on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Per Florio, said move is typically limited to players involved in accusations of domestic violence or sexual assault/misconduct.

Rashee Rice stats (2023): 79 receptions, 938 yards, 7 TD

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

There is a chance that Rice could cop a plea in the case. That would open him up to a potential suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. But as Florio noted, it doesn’t look like a court date will be set until December. That likely pushes this into the offseason.

As you can see above, Rice played a huge role in helping Kansas City win a second consecutive Super Bowl as a rookie last season.

From an on-field standpoint, this is big news for the young receiver and the defending champs.

