Worrisome Kansas City Chiefs rumor suggests Patrick Mahomes’ regular season may be over: Could he miss playoff games?

A new Kansas City Chiefs rumor makes it seem like superstar QB Patrick Mahomes may miss the team’s final games of the regular season. But could he miss their first game in the playoffs?

On Sunday, the Chiefs extended their win streak to four and moved their record to a league-best 13-1. While this has not been a vintage Kansas City team, there is no denying the results. And they are in a strong position heading into an attempt at history in the postseason.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs game today – Get details on the Chiefs game in Week 16

However, their hopes of a three-peat early next year were put on shaky ground late in their victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. With just under eight minutes left and the Chiefs leading 21-7, two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes found himself tangled up with Browns defenders after a pass that bent him around in an awkward position.

After the play, he limped badly off the field and did not return. He was replaced by nine-year veteran Carson Wentz. And the former Eagles and Colts QB could be in that position for the rest of the season.

Patrick Mahomes stats (2024): 3,189 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 92.0 passer rating

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has a high ankle sprain

Patrick Mahomes limps off after getting tangled up on a failed 4th down pic.twitter.com/WnIgmsscfN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2024

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Patrick Mahomes is ‘probably’ week-to-week with a high ankle sprain,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk revealed on Sunday afternoon.

In terms of ankle sprains, a high ankle sprain is one of the worst to have. Especially at this point in the season. The issue can sometimes take anywhere between one and two months to heal. Maybe the Chiefs medical team sees a sprain that is not as severe as others, but week-to-week seems like a very hopeful prognosis for such an injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs have three games left on their 2024 schedule. Those matchups are against the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos. All three are tough games and those teams will be fighting for playoff positioning down the stretch. Yet, with Mahomes being the top player on their team they can not rush him back and have him far from 100% for the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes contract: 10 years, $450 million

If the Chiefs can get one win in their next two without Mahomes they would lock up home field and let him rest for a month. However, if they lost two of their next three and the Buffalo Bills did the opposite they would get home-field since they have the tiebreaker over KC after beating them earlier this year. This means KC would have to play in the Wild Card Round and it is no guarantee Mahomes will be ready by then.

Chances are he will play threw the issue like he has done in the recent past. But that is still not the kind of situation the team would want themselves in as they chase a third straight Super Bowl title.

Related: Where does Patrick Mahomes land in our Week 15 NFL QB rankings?