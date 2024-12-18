Kansas City Chiefs get positive news on Patrick Mahomes’ injury update for Week 16

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got their fourth win in a row to advance to an NFL-best 13-1 on the season. But the 21-7 win over the Browns also included an injury to Mahomes’ ankle late in the fourth quarter with the game already out of hand.

The two-time MVP limped his way to the sideline and stayed out of the game as Carson Wentz relieved him. Mahomes was later seen heading to the X-ray room for further evaluation. Those results came back negative.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicated Mahomes was still considered week-to-week with a mild high-ankle sprain. Yet, Wednesday’s Chiefs injury update provided a more positive outlook.

Related: See where Patrick Mahomes lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

While the early Patrick Mahomes injury updates didn’t look promising, he changed the narrative by practicing in full on Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday, more positive Kansas City Chiefs news emerged.

According to Underdog’s James Palmer, Mahomes “is going to try and give it a go” for Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans. Yet, Palmer cautioned that the Chiefs QB will “obviously not” be 100%.

Still, as of today, the belief is that Mahomes has every intention of playing in his 15th game of the season. The Chiefs do have a two-game lead over the Buffalo Bills for the chance at securing a first-round bye in the playoffs, yet Mahomes’ competitive nature may not let him stay sidelined, even for a game that may not seem to matter.

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 16