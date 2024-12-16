Promising Kansas City Chiefs news on Patrick Mahomes injury update before Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs’ victory on Sunday put them on the doorstep of winning home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, but it came at a cost. Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury during Sunday’s game, creating concern regarding his availability for Week 15.

Hours after the injury was suffered, Miek Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Mahomes might’ve suffered a high-ankle sprain and would be ‘week-to-week’ with an uncertain status for Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans. NFL news has taken a turn in the Chiefs’ favor since then.

Patrick Mahomes stats (ESPN): 3,348 passing yards, 22-11 TD-INT< 66.7% completion rate, 6.7 yards per attempt, 91.0 QB rating

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday night on Bluesky that he didn’t “get the sense” from sources close to the Chiefs’ organization that Mahomes is dealing with a serious ankle injury. He confirmed that Kansas City’s quarterback is considered ‘week-to-week’ and there’s at least a chance he could miss Week 16 with a quick turnaround the following week.

If Mahomes were to miss Saturday’s game against the Texans, part of the reasoning could be an abundance of caution with Kansas City facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day just four days later. However, there are no concerns that this ankle issue could linger into a playoff run.

Florio also reported on Sunday night that the Chiefs believe they dodged a bullet with the injury and Mahomes could’ve kept playing this past Sunday. X-rays on the ankle were negative and Kansas City is now just hopeful there isn’t significant swelling.

If Mahomes isn’t cleared to start in Week 16, Carson Wentz would draw the start against Houston. It would be a short-term move, likely allowing Mahomes to face the Steelers in Week 17. If that happens, there’s also a chance Kansas City could get wide receiver Marquise Brown back on the field for the first time this season.