Judge sets NASCAR antitrust lawsuit timeline, incluing trial date

The federal judge overseeing the 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports v. NASCAR antitrust lawsuit has established key dates in case that would culminate with a trial by December 1, 2025.

The two teams are suing NASCAR over an alleged violation of federal antitrust law. This occurred after two years of negotiations between the Sanctioning Body and all 15 teams over an extension of the charter system that governs the economics and sporting regulations of the Cup Series. Of the 15 teams, 13 of them ultimately signed the extension document, but 23XI and Front Row did not.

23XI is co-owned by Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin and sporting legend Michael Jordan. Front Row Motorsports is owned by restaurant chain operator Bob Jenkins.

First, the key dates and what these dates mean can be found below that.

Wednesday January 8, 2025 | Hearing on motion to dismiss

Friday January 10, 2025 | Rule 26 Disclosures

Friday January 31, 2025 | Designation of Mediator

Saturday March 15, 2025 | Amendment of the Pleadings

Monday June 30, 2025 | Close of Fact Discovery

Friday September 19, 2025 | Completion of Discover

Wednesday September 24, 2025 | Mediation Report

Wednesday October 1, 2025 | Filing of Dispositive Motions

Monday December 1, 2025 | Trial

Judge Kenneth D. Bell of the Western District of North Carolina wrote that this is an expedited process with the intent of reaching an outcome prior to the start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season:

“The Court has set this expedited schedule so that Plaintiffs’ claims can be resolved in time for the Parties to plan their affairs accordingly prior to the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Still, it is the Court’s belief that the schedule will provide sufficient time for the parties to pursue this action with reasonable diligence. Accordingly, the parties should expect that requests for extensions of time that are likely to lengthen the course of this action will be denied in the absence of the Parties’ agreement or unusual and substantial good cause.”

The hearing on the motion to dismiss is over NASCAR’s efforts to have the case thrown out entirely on the merits. 23XI and Front Row, naturally, object to this and both sides have requested the the opportunity for oral arguments in front of judge Bell.

The following explanation of terms all come from Bloomberg Law.

Federal Rule 26 ‘requires that a party produce certain documents and/or information that it intends to use to support its claims or defenses to the other parties before the issuance of a discovery request. … The Rule lists four categories of information that are required in the initial disclosures: 1) witnesses; 2) documents; 3) damages calculations; and 4) insurance agreements.’

Mediation ‘is an Alternative Dispute Resolution that includes an impartial third party to facilitate negotiations between the participating parties. A mediator is often a retired judge or attorney specializing in an area of law that qualifies them to mediate. Mediation is often a preventative measure taken to avoid the cost of litigation when there is an impasse during settlement negotiations. However, if no agreement is made then parties usually opt for litigation.’

Amendment of the pleadings. ‘FRCP 15 is a shorthand name for Rule 15 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which allows parties to amend or supplement pleadings they have already filed with the court. FRCP 15 aims to streamline amendments, reducing the time and money parties spend arguing about amendments and increasing their chances of resolving the case on the merits. Rule 15 balances a flexible approach to amendments with limitations that ensure fairness for the opposing party.’

The close of fact discovery is when the time limit for serving requests for production ends to allow the responding party to respond and completion of discovery means that all the steps involved in the legal process of gathering information from the opposing party, including requests for documents, interrogatories, and depositions, have been finished, signifying that all relevant facts for the case have been uncovered and parties are ready to move forward to trial or settlement negotiations.

A mediation report refers to a document summarizing the key details of a mediation session between disputing parties, outlining the issues discussed, positions taken by each side, any potential settlement proposals made, and the overall outcome of the mediation process, including whether an agreement was reached or not; essentially providing a record of what transpired during the mediation for future reference.

A dispositive motion is a request to a court for a ruling that ends a case before trial and addresses legal issues. Dispositive motions can include: a motion to dismiss, a motion for judgment on the pleadings, and a motion for summary judgment.

The documents below, which are all standard in nature, outline the procedures and policies for handling items in discovery due to their proprietary or confidential nature.

