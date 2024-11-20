Surprising favorite emerges for Joel Embiid trade after Philadelphia 76ers fall to last place

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When the 2024-25 NBA season tipped off, no one was talking about a potential Joel Embiid trade. But after the Philadelphia 76ers fell to an NBA-worst 2-11 record after Monday’s loss to the Miami Heat, everything is up in the air.

The 30-year-old Embiid has played in just three of Philadelphia’s 14 games this season as he’s dealt with a knee injury and, most recently, an illness. Yet, with the 76ers’ season quickly spiraling out of control, some can’t help but wonder if an Embiid trade is near.

Indiana Pacers emerge as favorites as Joel Embiid trade rumors increase

It seems unfathomable that the Philadelphia 76ers would actually consider trading Joel Embiid trade. Yet, this is one of the greatest players of our generation, and he’s never hidden the fact that his goal is to win an NBA championship. By all appearances, the Sixers won’t be hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of this season. Even though he’s under contract through the 2027-28 season and holds a player option for 2028-29, the 76ers may feel pressured into considering trade offers.

If so, which team would be viewed as favorites to trade for Embiid? According to Bovada, it’s the Indiana Pacers.

Indiana Pacers +200

New York Knicks +300

Brooklyn Nets +350

Dallas Mavericks +450

New Orleans Pelicans +550

Miami Heat +650

Los Angeles Lakers +750

The Pacers are a sneaky frontrunner here after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals and having several tradeable assets that could help spur a 76ers rebuild. Having fallen to eighth place in the East this season, the Pacers could feel the itch to swing a blockbuster trade, and there’s no name bigger than Embiid.

