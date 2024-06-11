Update provided on Jimmy Butler and his future with the Miami Heat

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat star wing Jimmy Butler has been the talk of the NBA rumor mill since their first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs.

Comments front office head Pat Riley made about Butler after the season added more fodder to the idea that the wing could very well be traded this summer.

Miami had been attempting to find another star to pair with Butler. That included making a strong push for Damian Lillard last offseason.

Now, with the team not looking like a legit title contender, Butler’s name has come up in trade talks. That includes him being linked to the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers, among other teams.

We have a pretty big update on this situation with the NBA offseason set to hit here in the coming weeks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it’s Butler’s preference to remain in South Beach.

“My sense is Jimmy Butler does not want to be anywhere but Miami,” Charania said on Tuesday (h/t Bleacher Report). “Sense is that he loves it in Miami. But again, he is extension-eligible this year. There are multiple teams out there that would give him an extension.”

Related: Updated NBA trade rumors

Jimmy Butler seeking contract extension from the Miami Heat

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s also being noted that Butler is seeking a two-year contract extension worth roughly $113 million this summer.

Whether the Heat are willing to dole that out remains to be seen. Despite his brilliant all-around play, Butler is 34 years old and has had injuries pop up in recent seasons. He missed 22 games this past regular season and was injured during the NBA Playoffs.

Jimmy Butler stats (2023-24): 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.0 APG, 50% shooting

The larger question for Miami is what it can do to build a contending team around Butler. Riley and Co. have gone big-game hunting in the past. Is it something the team will do in order to help Butler as he enters the twilight of his career? We’re not too sure.

What we do know is that Butler will likely remain with the Heat beyond this summer.