Jimmy Butler’s top priority is getting a trade to this NBA team

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Will Jimmy Butler get traded? It’s the biggest question circling the basketball landscape ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

The Miami Heat’s six-time All-Star wants to move on, and the team wants to move on, but they’ve been unable to find a trade partner for the 35-year-old swingman. Yet, there should be a strong sense of urgency to reach a solution before the offseason arrives since that’s when Butler will have to make a decision on his $52.4 million player option for next season.

If Butler declines the option, he’ll become a free agent, leaving the Heat without a way to get any value in return. Many expect him to decline the option, giving him a chance to sign an extension that locks in more money in the long run.

Yet, Butler could accept the option out of spite, forcing the Heat to pay a massive amount to an aging star. However, that would also buy them another year to find a trade partner. Yet, Butler’s reported top priority is on finding a trade to another team first.

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25

Jimmy Butler focused on getting traded to Phoenix Suns

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Where will Jimmy Butler get traded? Interest in trading for the five-time All-NBA selection seems low, but the Miami Heat won’t just take the first offer they receive either. They’ll need to get something of value in return, ideally, a trade package that keeps them in playoff contention.

However, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Butler’s main focus is on getting a trade, specifically to the Phoenix Suns.

“Jimmy’s No. 1 focus is getting traded, preferably, to the Phoenix Suns. Everything else is secondary. Not getting traded to ‘Team X,’ not getting traded to ‘Team Y,’ getting traded to the Phoenix Suns.” Windhorst on Jimmy Butler trade rumors

Butler doesn’t have a no-trade clause, so he can’t exactly pick and choose which team he wants to be traded to. Yet, in today’s NBA, stars often call their own shots, landing where they want to play. Whether that works for Butler here remains to be seen.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year candidates 2024-25