Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford resigns amid more health concerns

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford has had his fair share of health concerns over the years. That included a heart procedure back in 2014 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff.

Tedford also resigned as Fresno State’s head coach back in 2019 due to health concerns, only to be rehired in December of 2021.

Unfortunately, these health issues have forced Tedford to step away from his role as Fresno State’s head coach once again.

Related: 10 athletes we can’t wait to play with in EA Sports College Football 25

Jeff Tedford resigns as Fresno State head coach, replaced by Tim Skipper

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

“It is with sad emotions that following my recent medical check-up, it is clear that due to health concerns, my family and I have made the decision to step aside as Fresno State’s head coach and allow someone else to lead the football program,” Tedford said in a statement, via 247 Sports.

Current Bulldogs linebackers coach Tim Skipper will replace Tedford on an interim basis.

Tedford, 62, has enjoyed a ton of success in the college ranks. He coached California from 2002-2012, posting an 82-67 record. He was also 45-22 in five seasons as Fresno State’s head coach. Notably, he coached future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers with Cal.