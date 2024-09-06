Ja’Marr Chase indicates Cincinnati Bengals lied about new contract

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals kick off the season on Sunday against the New England Patriots. But the three-time Pro Bowl receiver is still hoping to get a contract extension before he hits the field in Week 1, in which he calls himself a game-time decision.

Chase has two years left on his contract. Most players on a rookie contract, if extended at all, get their contract done one year before having a chance to reach free agency. Yet, Chase was hoping to secure an extension a year early instead, just as Joe Burrow did in 2023.

So far, no deal, but Chase says he didn’t demand a new contract this offseason in his first time speaking to the media since his holdout started.

Ja’Marr Chase says Cincinnati Bengals staff him contract was coming

On Friday, just two days before the Bengals’ season opener, Ja’Marr Chase spoke with the media, making multiple eye-opening comments.

Chase revealed that he did not demand a contract extension this offseason; instead, the team came to him. The Bengals receiver said “staff” told Chase earlier this offseason that he’d get a contract extension this year.

Chase set a deadline for Friday, as in today, to reach a contract extension. But it’s still possible, being that he feels the Bengals aren’t far off in value.

“I wanna say we’re off a little bit but it’s in reach. We’re pretty close, a few numbers need to be switched around and changed other places, but I would say we’re pretty close.” Ja’Marr Chase

Despite some previous reports indicating he’d continue this holdout into the regular season, Chase said he’s ready to play without a new deal. Yet, since he hasn’t been practicing with the team, the 24-year-old will need some time to get his stamina up to full speed.

Chase was asked if Cincinnati’s contract offer reflects Bengals team owner Mike Brown’s statement that they’d “bend over backwards” to sign the superstar receiver, to which he replied, “Now it does, yes.”

“Who knows what will happen in these next couple of hours.” – Ja’Marr Chase

