Visiting the Indianapolis Motor Speedway? What you need to know before heading to that track

If you are planning to visit Indianapolis Motor Speedway you are in for a treat at one of the biggest motorsports tracks in the world. This historic raceway known as “The Brickyard” offers one of the most exciting racing experiences accompanied by a legendary legacy and traditions.

Before you hit the track, here’s all you need to know about Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Where is Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) is at 4790 West 16th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. It is located approximately seven miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

How long is the track?

The track is 2.5 miles (4.023 km) long. This length is used for the main oval track during various races, including in NASCAR and IndyCar.

How big is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

The IMS sits on a large piece of land covering an area of 559 acres. This encompasses the oval racing circuit, the infield road course, different facilities for the spectators, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

How many people does the IMS hold?

The IMS has a permanent seating capacity of 235,000. The capacity can reach about 300,000 people with the inclusion of the infield and other standing-room areas during big events.

Who owns the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

It’s run by Penske Entertainment Corporation, which is part of Penske Corporation. Roger Penske, a businessman, and a well-known figure in the motorsports world acquired the Speedway in January 2020. That was the fourth time the ownership had changed in the history of the speedway.

When was the Indianapolis Motor Speedway built?

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was built in 1909. Construction started in March and the track was complete by August of the same year. The first event at the Speedway was the balloon race on June 5, 1909. The first motor race was on August 19, 1909.

Can you bring beer into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Yes, you can bring beer into the IMS. However, there are certain guidelines to follow:

It should specifically be in cans or plastic bottles and not in glass containers.

Coolers can’t be larger than 18”x14”x14” in size.

Everyone’s bags and coolers will be checked before they are allowed into the venue.

You can also bring your own food which makes it ideal for tailgating.

Does the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have lights?

IMS at the moment does not have a specific lighting system for night racing. The idea of having lights was considered by the management team. There have been proposals for a 24-hour race or night events but these would have to be looked at in terms of the financial implications. Up to this date, the track still does not have a permanent lighting system.

How many laps is the Brickyard 400?

The NASCAR Cup Series races at IMS are always 160 laps on the 2.5-mile oval totaling 400 miles (643,737 km).

How fast do NASCAR cars go at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

NASCAR Cup Series cars typically reach top speeds of around 190–200 mph (305–322 km/h) on the oval track, with Kevin Harvick holding the lap record at an average speed of approximately 188.47 mph (303.38 km/h)​. The average speed during a race generally ranges from 160–170 mph (257–274 km/h).

How much are tickets for the Brickyard 400?

Tickets for the Brickyard 400 on July 21, 2024, will start from $45, and the average price is around $161. These prices can also differ according to the section of the venue and the proximity to the event date.

For more information on the ticket prices and to get the tickets, it’s best to visit the Speedway‘s official site.

Is there infield parking at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Yes, infield parking is available at the IMS. If you park in the infield, you can easily go back to your car to get more supplies or to leave souvenirs during the event. Infield parking is convenient though it gets very congested, particularly on race days. It’s recommended to buy a parking pass beforehand as they are often sold out before the event.

How much is parking at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

The price of parking for the Brickyard 400 depends on the lot and the distance from the venue. Free parking is available in Lot 7 (North 40), and the paid parking options are from $20 to $75. The prices may differ depending on the lot and the day of the event so it’s better to check the official website.