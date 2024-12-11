Ichiro working to help recruit top free agent to Seattle Mariners

Now that Juan Soto has made his decision, more MLB free agency dominoes are starting to fall. But the Seattle Mariners have yet to make a big splash. After an 85-77 record that resulted in missing the playoffs, the Mariners are bound to upgrade the roster, but how?

One way the club is getting creative this offseason is by getting one of their franchise icons involved, by having Ichiro Suzuki help during the recruiting process and he has a unique connection to one of the biggest names on the market.

Ichiro Suzuki playing a role in Seattle Mariners’ Roki Sasaki recruitment

As MLB free agency continues to pour in, one player who’s still unsigned is Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki. While his bidding process is unique, as he’s been posted as a minor league free agent coming over from Japan, his low cost has several smaller market teams, like the Seattle Mariners, preparing to join the fray.

Yet, the Mariners have a bit of extra help on their side, with Ichiro Suzuki playing a role in recruiting Sasaki to play in Seattle, just like the seven-time All-Star outfielder once did.

All 30 MLB clubs can afford Sasaki, and the Mariners have been transparent about their intentions. They’re planning a full-fledged recruiting pitch that is expected to include Ichiro Suzuki, the Japanese icon and Mariners legend who is currently on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. Seattle Times’ Adam Jude on Ichiro Suzuki and Roki Sasaki

Sasaki won’t sign until at least January 15th, which is when the 2025 international signing period gets underway. Yet, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto previously called signing Sasaki a “priority” and have been doing background research on the pitcher for months, and possibly even several years.

While the Mariners will be chasing after Sasaki, they’re not the only team in this race. Sources expect the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres to pursue the pitcher with ace potential too. Yet, Seattle’s ability to play to the Japanese market could work in their favor this offseason.

