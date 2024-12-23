Houston Texans add Pro Bowl receiver after Tank Dell injury

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans have dealt with a number of injuries at the wide receiver position this season. Stefon Diggs was ruled out for the season after playing just eight games, Nico Collins has been limited to just ten games, and most recently, Tank Dell was lost to a season-ending leg injury during Saturday’s loss to Kansas City.

These injuries have severely tested Houston’s depth, yet they’ve still managed to position themselves to win the AFC South. Although now, the Texans have added a Pro Bowl receiver ahead of their next matchup.

Houston Texans land Diontae Johnson via NFL waiver process

The Houston Texans got lucky in a sense, with the Baltimore Ravens releasing Diontae Johnson after the two sides couldn’t see eye-to-eye. The Ravens traded a fifth-round pick for Johnson, plus a sixth-round pick, but he only lasted four games in Baltimore.

Johnson only started one game and was limited to one reception for four yards before he was placed on waivers after refusing to enter Week 13’s matchup. Rumors linked the 28-year-old to several other contenders such as the Chargers, Chiefs and even a reunion with the Steelers.

However, after Tank Dell suffered a leg injury, Houston’s need for a receiver increased. Luckily for them, the Texans had waiver priority over the other teams, and Johnson was awarded to Houston instead. Although, it’s not known which other teams tried to claim the one-time Pro Bowler too.

Source: #Texans claimed former #Ravens WR Diontae Johnson off waivers.



Johnson hopes to turn things around before entering free agency in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/Y0E7Zia87z — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 23, 2024

Either way, Houston gets a proven receiver who has shown an ability to create separation in the past. Now, it will be up to the Texans’ coaching staff to get the most out of their new weapon.

