Houston Texans fear season-ending injury for Tank Dell

During training camp and preseason play, most coaches and teams will tell you, their biggest goal is to enter the regular season without any serious injuries. As the NFL playoffs draw near, the importance of avoiding injuries dramatically increases for Tank Dell and the Houston Texans, who don’t have much to play for aside from playoff seeding.

Saturday’s Texans-Chiefs matchup gave Houston a chance to boost their AFC playoff seeding, and DeMeco Ryans’ team was off to a strong start, with Kansas City up 17-16 in the opening minutes of the third quarter.

Tank Dell injury could end his season with Houston Texans

Houston narrowed Kansas City’s 17-10 lead thanks to a 30-yard touchdown strike from C.J. Stroud to Tank Dell. Unfortunately, Dell suffered a serious leg injury on the play.

As you can see, Dell makes the touchdown catch, but he also collided with second-year receiver Jared Wayne. Dell remained down on the field for several minutes until a medical cart came by to haul him back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Teammate C.J. Stroud was very emotional following the play, with cameras catching the Texans QB with tears in his eyes as others, such as Joe Mixon came over to console him.

While it’s far too early to have a detailed medical diagnosis, the early fears are that Dell’s leg injury will cost him the rest of the season, if not longer. The Texans will reveal a more accurate Dell injury update, likely after the game, or at some point over the weekend.

Dell’s season ended early last year too, when the Texans receiver suffered a fractured fibula in Week 13. If Dell’s injury is bad as some fear, he’ll have to wait until the 2025 season to return to the field of play.

Meanwhile, the Texans’ social media team is already showing some love to Dell. After the season-ending injury to Stefon Diggs, Dell’s absence will likely lead to even more opportunities to Houston’s leading receiver Nico Collins, who entered the day with 849 yards and six touchdowns.

