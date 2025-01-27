Huge Houston Astros rumors reveal new plans to re-sign Alex Bregman, including Jose Altuve changing positions

A huge new report reveals the Houston Astros have been making major adjustments internally to make one last hard run at re-signing team great Alex Bregman.

When the offseason began, Astros general manager Dana Brown was deadset on making sure third baseman Alex Bregman was wearing a Houston uniform in 2025 and beyond. However previous contract conversations had delivered little progress. Yet, as the fall and winter weeks went by, the two sides could still not bridge the gap.

The Astros don’t want to add a boatload of payroll. But the 30-year-old is reportedly looking for a deal in the range of $200 million. Well above their rumored offer of $156 million. In December, it started to look like talks had collapsed and the club had pivoted to addressing other needs and finding his replacement. Which looks to be Isaac Paredes. The player they acquired in the trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.

However, new hope emerged over the weekend when they made another trade with the Cubbies that sent out reliever Ryan Pressly and much of the $14 million he is still owed. Various reports claim that needed to happen if a reunion with Bregman was to happen. Well, on Monday USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed some huge updates on the Houston Astros’ attempts to re-sign the two-time All-Star.

Alex Bregman stats (2024): .260 AVG, .315 OBP, .453 SLG, .768 OPS, 26 HR, 79 RBI, 75 R

Jose Altuve expected to change positions so Houston Astros can re-sign Alex Breman

In a Monday report, Nightengale revealed that the Astros had reached out to Bregman’s agent Scott Boras last week to gauge the star’s interest in restarting conversations. When they received a positive response, they moved quickly on the Pressly trade to the Cubs.

Furthermore, there is some major shuffling that will go down on defense to make Bregman’s return easier.

Alex Bregman contract (Projection): Six years, $185 million

“The intriguing aspect of Bregman’s likely return, after spending his first nine years with the organization, is that All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve will now move to left field, two officials said, with Isaac Paredes moving from third base to second base, where he has played 53 games,” Nightengale revealed. “Bregman is a two-time All-Star who won the Gold Glove last season.”

The report added that Alex Bregman is hoping to get a deal done with the Houston Astros soon. Because the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Detroit Tigers have made offers that he is seriously considering. However, none have proposed deals near the $200 million he is looking for.

