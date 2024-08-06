Troubling Houston Astros news on All-Star pitcher’s return timeline in 2024

The Houston Astros rotation already suffered multiple blows this year with several starters either opening the season on the injured list or landing on it during the regular season. Unfortunately, the latest Astros news is only going to make things worse.

In the middle of the MLB playoff picture, Houston recognized that it needed to add starting pitching at the trade deadline. Luis Garcia, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2023, suffered a setback during a rehab assignment with Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reporting elbow soreness is the issue.

Justin Verlander, who is now on his second stint on the injured list, just recently began throwing a simulated game. In a best-case scenario, the three-time Cy Young Award winner would rejoin the Astros rotation in the middle of August.

In addition, starting pitchers J.P. France and Lane McCullers Jr. have both been sidelined. Now, Houston is likely facing a reality where one of its top pitchers doesn’t return.

Speaking to reporters, Astros manager Joe Espada said it’s “safe to say” that McCullers Jr. will not return at any point this season.

Lance McCullers Jr contract (Spotrac): $17.7 million salary in 2024, $17.7 million salary in 2025, $17.7 million salary in 2026, no-trade clause

On the wrong side of 30, McCullers has only pitched in 47.2 innings at the major-league level since the start of the 2022 season. An All-Star selection in 2017, the veteran was shut down in spring training last year with a muscle strain that eventually required season-ending surgery.

With Verlander’s contract expiring this winter and Yusei Kikuchi hitting MLB free agency, starting pitching will be an even graver need for the Astros to address this summer. With McCullers Jr. no longer a safe bet to start in 2025, Houston will likely need to land multiple pitchers.