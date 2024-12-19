‘Near-lock’ Houston Astros won’t trade All-Star pitcher in offseason, MLB insider reveals

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros have been a very active team this offseason after they surprisingly got swept in the American League Wild Card round by the Detroit Tigers.

After making the playoffs the last eight seasons, the Astros traded away three-time All-Star Kyle Tucker a season before free agency. In the blockbuster deal, Houston sent Tucker to the Chicago Cubs for All-Star Isaac Paredes and two highly touted prospects: 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

Tucker is set to command a free-agent contract in the $300 to $400 million range following the 2025 season.

Also, with homegrown talent Alex Bregman heading to free agency, the Astros tried to swing a trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. However, the future Hall of Famer nixed the deal as he invoked his no-trade clause.

Another name was bandied about as a possible trade target during the MLB winter meetings last week, but it appears the Astros have put the kibosh on that.

MLB insider reveals Houston Astros won’t trade two-time All-Star

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Astros will not be dealing ace Framber Valdez.

“A near-lock not to be moved: left-hander Framber Valdez, with Houston having told opposing executives it plans to keep him,” Passan reports.

Valdez’s name came up during the winter meetings, but with the Astros moving Tucker, the team seems prepared to keep the two-time All-Star. Valdez has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the last three seasons, with three top-nine Cy Young and two top-20 MVP finishes.

MLB Trade Rumors reports that Valdez could wind up with a nearly $18 million salary in his final year of arbitration in 2025. There have been no extension talks between the Astros and Valdez, as it seems the No. 1 pitcher will test free agency.

If Valdez pitches the entire season with the Astros and they give him a qualifying offer that he declines, Houston would recoup a draft pick if he signs elsewhere.

