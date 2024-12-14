Alex Bregman ‘longshot’ to return to Houston Astros as team surprisingly ‘serious suitor’ to land future Hall of Famer

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It could be the beginning of the end of Alex Bregman’s tenure with the Houston Astros.

The homegrown talent is a three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion over nine seasons in Houston.

The Astros have reportedly offered Bregman a six-year, $156 million contract, but the free-agent third baseman is seeking more.

With Bregman still unsigned, the Astros made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, sending three-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker to Chicago for infielder Isaac Paredes and two top prospects: infielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

Paredes, a pull-heavy hitter who should thrive at Minute Maid Park, was an All-Star in 2024 and can play either third or first base.

Following the trade, MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reported that some in the Astros organization considered it a “longshot” to re-sign Bregman.

Now, a new report from The Athletic indicates the door is nearly closed on Bregman returning to Houston.

Houston Astros reportedly top contenders to land St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado

According to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome, the Astros “have emerged as a serious suitor” to acquire St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.

“No deal is believed to be imminent, but conversations between the Cardinals and Astros have increased since this week’s Winter Meetings in Dallas, during which Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak acknowledged he ‘intends to try’ moving Arenado,” Rome reports.

Arenado, who has shown regression both offensively and defensively, is still owed $74 million over the final three years of his contract. The 33-year-old also has a no-trade clause he would need to waive.

If the Astros acquire Arenado, he would become the team’s starting third baseman while Paredes would lock down first base, leaving no room for Bregman.

In his 12 seasons with the Cardinals and Colorado Rockies, Arenado has earned eight All-Star selections and 10 Gold Glove awards. He has recorded 341 home runs, an .857 OPS, 120 OPS+, and 56.7 WAR.

