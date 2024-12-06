WATCH: Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gets into heated confrontation with Detroit Lions fan on field before game

Credit: Dan Powers -Imagn Images

The vaunted NFC North rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions took an unexpected turn on Thursday night.

Prior to the game at Detroit’s Ford Field, video captured Packers head coach Matt LaFleur getting into a heated confrontation with a Lions fan on the field. The incident occurred while the fan was participating in the pregame ceremony to unfurl the giant American flag.

Matt LaFleur was getting into it with a Lions fan before kickoff



Video shows LaFleur walking toward the fan, yelling at him to “shut the f*** up.” The fan is then seen pointing at the head coach before assistant coaches, players, and referees intervened to separate them.

It’s not known what sparked the incident or what happened to the fan afterward.

Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game has playoff implications

The Thursday Night Football matchup carries significant playoff implications as the 11-1 Lions look to maintain their hold on the NFC’s No. 1 seed while dealing with multiple injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Meanwhile, the 9-3 Packers are seeking to make up ground in the division.

The Lions entered the game as 3.5-point home favorites against the Packers.

