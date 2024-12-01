Detroit Lions add former All-Pro defender to practice squad ahead of Week 14

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The NFL trade deadline passed after Week 9, which means the only way teams like the Detroit Lions can improve their roster is by signing the top free agents available. These days, the Lions are the hottest team in football, with an NFC-best 11-1 record, and they’ve become a very attractive landing spot.

Detroit Lions sign 3x Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams to practice squad

The Detroit Lions improved to 11-1 by narrowly defeating the Chicago Bears 23-20 on Thanksgiving. Now, they’re adding upgrades to the roster ahead of a key Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions have signed former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to their practice squad. Expectations are that Detroit will promote Adams to the active roster in short order. The opportunity to sign with the Lions stuck out to the 29-year-old defender because he wanted to sign with a playoff contender.

Adams hasn’t played in a playoff game since 2020, when he was with the Seattle Seahawks. Signing with Detroit gives the three-time Pro Bowl safety a chance to play competitive football again, but first, he’ll have to find a way to get on the field.

The former No. 6 overall pick has played in just three games, starting one for the Tennessee Titans before being released on October 17th.

