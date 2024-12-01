NFL rumors reveal one key thing Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson is seeking in head-coaching gig

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been one of the most in-demand coaching candidates in the NFL for several years. Just a few months out from another coaching carousel, NFL rumors continue to swirl regarding Johnson’s coaching future.

Johnson, age 38, seemed poised to become the Washington Commanders head coach in 2024. However, when the organization was flying to Detroit to meet with him, he withdrew his name from consideration for the gig. It came just a year after the North Carolina alum turned down the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit Lions stats (ESPN): 395.2 total yards per game (2nd), 31.9 PPG (1st), 279 first downs (1st), 45.7% third-down conversion rate (4th)

Widely regarded as the best offensive coordinator in the NFL and one of the league’s brightest minds, teams have been eyeing Johnson for years. Not only is we renowned for his game plans and in-game adjustments, but also how well-liked he is by players and his time spent under head coach Dan Campbell makes him even more appealing to clubs.

However, organizations are also keenly aware of how difficult it will be to land him. Johnson loves coaching in Detroit and there are far fewer media obligations as an offensive coordinator than head coach. If a team is going to land him, it appears a blank-check offer won’t do it.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reported that Johnson “won’t just jump at any offer” he receives and when the time comes to make a decision, he is placing significant value on organizational stability over the salary he’ll receive as a head coach.

Jones isn’t the first to report NFL rumors from this past offseason that Johnson’s contract demands were part of the reason he wasn’t hired. The Athletic‘s senior NFL reporter Dianna Russini recently said on the Sccop City podcast that Johnson isn’t prioritizing salary and is instead focused on the infrastructure of where he’ll land.

Johnson is also said to prefer not to be a head coach in a big market, which could eliminate teams like the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and the New York Jets. The emphasis on organizational stability also likely rules out the Las Vegas Raiders.

For now, the Chicago Bears seem to be the favorites to land Johnson in the NFL coaching carousel. With that said, it’s now clear many around the league won’t be surprised if Johnson remains the Lions offensive coordinator in 2025. However, Detroit is expected to lose defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to a head-coaching job.

